Thompson to retain staff in acquisition of Cox
(CNS): A.L. Thompson Building Supplies Ltd, the largest hardware merchant in the Cayman Islands, got even bigger last week with the purchase of Cox Lumber Ltd. The new owners have said that all staff at the Cox store in Bodden Town and the merchant yard in George Town will be retained in the merger of the two local family-run companies. The Tibbetts family, the former owners of Cox Lumber, will retain Tibbetts Lumber and Tibbetts International operating in the United States.
Al Thompson, the president of the business that bears his name, said the purchase will facilitate an increase in the range of products available at the best price points because of increased purchasing power.
“Bringing A. L. Thompson’s and Cox Lumber together allows us to evolve to meet the demands of the people of the Cayman Islands by combining our Caymanian values and commitment to our customers to create an even better offering,” Thompson said. “I would like to sincerely thank all staff at both businesses for their ongoing efforts to serve our customers over the last 75 years, and I look forward to welcoming our new colleagues from Cox Lumber and expanding the A.L.Thompson’s family further.”
Thompson and Berna Cummins, the director of the business, will continue to lead it through this ongoing transformation and integration and will be supported by the leadership teams at A.L.Thompson’s and Cox Lumber.
“The two businesses are highly complementary, bringing together Cox Lumber’s traditional focus on building materials and supplying contractors and A.L.Thompson’s on home improvements and a wider retail selection,” said Kyle Hooker, the executive chairman of Cox Lumber Ltd.
“We are confident the business built by my grandfather, the late Mr Linton N. Tibbetts, OBE, will continue to grow and prosper under the Thompson family’s leadership. We are excited that the legacy will continue as a wholly owned Caymanian company, a factor that was incredibly important to me in this decision,” he said and thanked the team and customers for their support over the past three decades.
There are no immediate plans to bring the two Cox Lumber locations under the A. L. Thompson’s brand and Thompson said that there would be no changes to the day-to-day operations, staffing and customer accounts.
The Tibbetts have been exiting the market for years. Once they sold their main store on Eastern Avenue to Dart, there was little point for them to remain in the market. Their best staff set up their own shop and became their competitors.
Mr. T must be rolling in his grave.
oh hey, another monopoly is forming. But hey, its ok there is totally competition…
Buy from Builders Wholesale Supply. I always do.
Might as well close up the BT store. Place been dead ever since it opened. The only one there who knows anything is the security guard, so keep him.
So true. At least with A.L. Thompson their staff were always knowledgeable when asking something. Cox BT, especially the appliance area upstairs, they don’t know anything, and don’t care. Security was always doing way beyond his job however.
The one thing with Cox though, is they were way more reasonable with their prices than ALT ever is. And now like Dart, ALT be bossing everything now they have a monopoly.
Say goodbye to reasonably priced appliances. Time to go back to ordering them in from the US ourselves.
sad, but probably true.
Anyone who’s checked knows that it’s almost impossible to get better appliance prices by bringing them in yourself. That is unless you’re bringing in a dedicated shipping container filled with a lot of other stuff. I looked into that years ago and would have ended up paying a lot more for the appliances I was looking to buy. With appliances being so bulky, and us having to pay per cubic foot on less-than-container loads, it just doesn’t make sense. Your experience may be different.
For all of 5 minutes.
So we go from an oligopoly to a monopoly.
Prices going up up up.
This isn’t good for the Cayman Islands.
That’s Cayman!
Kirk Home Centre? Uncle Bill’s? Home and Office City? Parsons Appliances? Mandy’s? And many others.