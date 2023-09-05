Teacher removed from primary school for misconduct

Prospect Primary School

(CNS): The Department of Education Services (DES) has confirmed that a staff member was removed Monday, less than a week after the start of the new term, from the Prospect Primary School in relation to an allegation of misconduct.

CNS understands that the individual was a teacher who was not new to the school. Officials provided few details but claimed to have taken swift action in response to the incident.

According to a press release, the DES referred the matter to the Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub (MASH) for investigation in the immediate wake of the report of misconduct involving a young student. Officials said this was the usual protocol when addressing child protection allegations involving staff.

DES Acting Director Elroy Bryan said the member of staff implicated in the alleged incident was removed from the school pending the outcome of the investigations to ensure the welfare of the students.

“We recognise and appreciate the concerns of parents, guardians, and the community and share their dedication to ensuring the safety and well-being of our students,” he said.

“We will continue to prioritise the welfare of students and maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards any misconduct. Our educators are responsible for nurturing and educating our children, and we expect them to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and care,” he added.