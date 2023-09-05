Teacher removed from primary school for misconduct
(CNS): The Department of Education Services (DES) has confirmed that a staff member was removed Monday, less than a week after the start of the new term, from the Prospect Primary School in relation to an allegation of misconduct.
CNS understands that the individual was a teacher who was not new to the school. Officials provided few details but claimed to have taken swift action in response to the incident.
According to a press release, the DES referred the matter to the Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub (MASH) for investigation in the immediate wake of the report of misconduct involving a young student. Officials said this was the usual protocol when addressing child protection allegations involving staff.
DES Acting Director Elroy Bryan said the member of staff implicated in the alleged incident was removed from the school pending the outcome of the investigations to ensure the welfare of the students.
“We recognise and appreciate the concerns of parents, guardians, and the community and share their dedication to ensuring the safety and well-being of our students,” he said.
“We will continue to prioritise the welfare of students and maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards any misconduct. Our educators are responsible for nurturing and educating our children, and we expect them to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and care,” he added.
Category: Education, Local News
A lunatic religious exorcist principal and now this. Parents if you have the money, save the future of this country by sending your children to private school, because the public schools do nothing but produce future criminals and religious lunatics, no real learning occurs.
It’s good to know due process is being followed by CMR.
Identified, image used, hung out to dry before any investigation is carried out.
Regardless of the outcome, it really sucks.
CMR – where you’re guilty until you’re prove-, nah, even if you’re proven innocent, she’ll just leave the post up to drive more controversy.
See the other day where some badminded person reported a delivery driver who sat in HIS car eating HIS lunch about stealing food, but turned out the person had just got their food but reported him for eating theirs. A delivery driver isn’t going to pay a lawyer to take you to court.
She is often reckless with her platform just to drive clicks, and foofools like us keep going back to it. Unfortunately (not that I don’t like unna but) CNS is the only other viable competitor.
woe are they who flail their digital sword only to fall upon a physical one..
Best way to get her back? Don’t read her garbage and don’t visit the companies that choose to advertise with her such as Burger King.
Yet exorcisms remain kosher.