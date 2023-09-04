Stepson ‘inherited’ unlawful gun from ‘Screechy’

(CNS): Jerry Daniel Archer (41), the stepson of notorious local gangster Carlos Renton Russell, aka “Screechy”, pleaded guilty to the possession of a gun last week but asked the court not to send him to prison for the mandatory minimum seven years. Archer told police after his arrest in April 2022 that he had indirectly and unknowingly inherited the firearm from his late stepfather after he found it at the bottom of a tool bag that he had been given after Russell died.

Archer appeared in court last week for a sentencing hearing following the guilty plea he made earlier this year to the possession of an unlicensed firearm. Despite his admissions, Archer is arguing that there are exceptional circumstances surrounding the case.

His defence attorney, Prathna Bodden of Samson Law, said he should not have to serve the full seven years because this situation was completely different to cases where people intentionally have guns or even carry them in public places, and the sentence should reflect that.

The gun was discovered when police, acting on intelligence, raided his home. Archer had told one person in confidence about finding the black handgun with a loaded magazine in his stepfather’s tool bag after he had searched for a specific type of wrench for a home project.

Knowing his father’s history, he said, he did not know what to do because if the gun had been used in a crime, he thought he would get the blame. He believed at the time that the best course of action was to keep the weapon until there was a gun amnesty and then hand the weapon in anonymously.

Russell was believed to be living a law-abiding life by the time he died in the summer of 2021. Known as “Screechy” on the street, he had served more than half of an eleven-year sentence for the manslaughter of Phillip Wayne Watler at the Cayman Islands Hospital in an infamous gang-related shooting. He was released in 2011, but a few years later he was badly injured in a brutal machete fight with his brother. After this, he began to live a much quieter life.

Archer did not know his biological father and Russell was the only father he had ever known, though he was aware of his criminal history. However, Archer grew up to be a hardworking man who had no criminal record and held a job as an administrator in the financial sector.

When the police came to Archer’s house, he immediately went to find the weapon. He walked outside with it in his pocket and told the police that his wife and son, who were also in the family home, knew nothing about it. He also admitted to having a small amount of ganja for his own use in the house and told them where it was.

During his interview, he explained how he had found the gun, the concerns he had that he might be implicated in some crime his father had committed, and how he had no idea what to do other than hold onto it until there was an amnesty.

The police learned that the .5mm semi-automatic pistol had been purchased in the US several decades before. Although it was working, it had not been used for many years and there was no evidence it had ever been used in a crime in Cayman. Archer was charged, nevertheless. He admitted the possession at the earliest opportunity and has since been remanded to HMP Northward.

As she explained the case to the court, Bodden argued that it would be unfair for her client to serve seven years and that the court had the discretion to consider not just the circumstances of the possession but the circumstances of her client. She said that obviously, with hindsight, he realised he should have contacted the police as soon as he found the firearm. But she pointed out that while people should be able to trust the authorities, that is just not always the case.

“This is someone who just panicked,” she said, noting that since his arrest, his family had been heartbroken and could hardly believe what had happened. Bodden said this was not about “one glaring exceptional circumstance” but a collection of reasons that together make the circumstance exceptional.

Justice Cheryll Richards, who is presiding over the case, said she would take time to research previous exceptional circumstances in other firearm possession cases and deliver her decision on 4 October.