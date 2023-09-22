Seymour resigns with scathing attack on Panton

Dwayne Seymour reads out his resignation letter to MPs on Friday

(CNS): Dwayne “John-John” Seymour MP (BTE) has resigned from the PACT Government and from his position as the labour minister. In parliament on Friday, Seymour launched a scathing attack on Premier Wayne Panton before crossing the floor to the opposition benches. This is the second time during this administration that he has moved from one side of the aisle to the other, having joined PACT in November 2021.

Seymour announced his resignation from government Friday afternoon when he read out a resignation letter he had sent to Governor Jane Owen, in which he said that he had never experienced such “disorganisation” and “lacklustre leadership”. He said he had crossed the floor to join PACT to help and offer his experience and to give the country some assurances. He then launched a direct attack on the premier.

“In my opinion, the autocratic way and manner in which the premier of this country leads his caucus leaves me much to be desired [sic]. It is my experience, it is his way or no way,” he said. “The premier’s failure to adequately engage and empower the civil service, his inability to keep his PACT group cohesive and focused, his inability to get the 2024/25 budget completed in a timely and consultative manner, his inability to listen and his inability to show fairness to all of his caucus are untenable.”

Seymour continued his criticisms of Panton, adding that he believed the country required leadership that had the full support of the caucus, one that inspired the country and gave the people hope in challenging times. The Bodden Town representative added that he was still fully committed to serving the country as an MP.

Seymour asked for his constituents’ forgiveness for not calling a public meeting to tell them in advance of his resignation, as he implied it was some sort of emergency, but he was confident he had made the right decision. He said he was disappointed because he had thought a government of independents could work.

“There was so much we could have achieved,” he said, adding that “it had taken a toll on me” and referring to “what happened last night” without specifying what part of the late-night proceedings had caused him to decide to resign.

Shortly after Seymour wrapped up his resignation speech, McKeeva Bush, as Father of the House, asked the speaker for a suspension of the proceedings.

Check back to CNS for more on this breaking news story.