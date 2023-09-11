Renewables are the way forward, says ministry

Bodden Town solar farm

(CNS): The Ministry of Sustainability has said that the draft revised National Energy Policy makes it clear that renewable energy is the way forward for Cayman and that any use of other fuels is expected to be just an interim measure that should not increase the cost of bills. The comments follow the revelation that CUC is still likely to be using more fossil fuels than green energy for the next 25 years.

Despite the government’s goal to have all of Cayman’s electricity supplied from green sources within the next 27 years, the local power supplier is still investing in both the conversion of its existing engines and the necessary supply equipment to bring in natural gas.

In response to questions from CNS, a ministry spokesperson pointed to the Fuel Sector Strategy section of the draft updated National Energy Policy, which states that the sector should, where it is proven to be economically advantageous and prudent, consider and promote the introduction of alternative transitional fuels in the mix of fuels used for electricity generation.

The NEP also states in this section that to “manage the cost of the transition to 100% renewable energy for generation, the government will evaluate the best economic options for achieving this objective over the policy horizon and, where it is determined to be prudent and achieves the objective of balancing environmental and consumers’ interests, consider the use of transitional fuels such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) or compressed natural gas (CNG) for power generation if doing so does not obligate consumers to pay for new fossil fuel infrastructure in the long term and at the expense of renewable energy investments”.

The policy aims to balance input from industry stakeholders with the interests of consumers and Cayman’s natural environment.

“Transitional fuels are expected to be just that — an interim measure,” the ministry spokesperson stated. “The draft updated National Energy Policy is clear that renewable energy is the way forward for the Cayman Islands and sets a new, proposed national target of 100% renewable energy by 2050.”

CUC told CNS last week that it is committed to reducing Cayman’s carbon footprint and wants to ensure that any changes made in this direction are done in a manner that has a positive impact. The power company maintains that introducing natural gas into Cayman’s energy mix before 2050 will be cost-effective, despite the volatility of the supply chain and prices. And regardless of environmental concerns associated with methane, the main component of natural gas, CUC believes it will still be better than continuing with diesel.

A spokesperson from CUC said the company “will work in every way possible to do its part” to make the transition to 100% renewable energy by 2050. However, it is not clear when CUC plans to commission further battery storage, which will be needed for the total transition to renewables.

This summer, CUC released six megawatts for the rooftop solar programmes, which brought the total capacity offered for rooftop solar to just 24MW. This, coupled with the 5MW Solar Farm in Bodden Town, is all CUC says it can handle to maintain grid stability until its first battery facility is completed.

“Our battery programme is well on its way and is targeted to be completed in early 2024, which will allow for increased solar energy on the grid on customer’s rooftops,” CUC said. The company and the NEP “contemplates that in this transition period, it would be advantageous to utilise the cleanest and most cost-effective fuel, and it has been determined that Natural Gas is that fuel”.

Nevertheless, there are significant environmental concerns regarding natural gas because of the amount of methane leakage associated with it during the extraction and supply. And while burning gas to make electricity may be marginally better than diesel as it produces less carbon emissions, it is still the third most carbon-intensive method of generating electricity, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

Methane is 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide and has driven more than a quarter of global warming so far. However, CUC said that with the conversion of the engines for efficiency and to run on natural gas, it was taking “active, incremental steps to a greener Grand Cayman and lowering costs for our customers as soon as possible”.

Once the battery facility is complete, it will facilitate up to a total of 20MW in addition to 8MW from the waste-to-energy facility and the existing solar. This means a total capacity of around 60MW of power is in the pipeline to come from green energy, which only accounts for around one-third of the power CUC can currently generate.

CUC has said it is also committed to large-scale utility solar, though it appears it will take some time for this to advance. In 2019, OfReg announced that for large-scale solar to be offered on Grand Cayman, there would be a competitive bid process.

“CUC has drafted and looked at multiple different designs for utility-scale solar that will best suit the needs of Grand Cayman,” the company told CNS. “CUC has also looked at storage options for overnight use of electricity generated by solar panels and has aligned with global best practices for the deployment of solar on a large scale. The company anxiously awaits the bid process to be initiated by OfReg for the opportunity to implement low-cost, large-scale, clean solar energy.”

CUC said that the bidding process will allow it to openly provide details on the plans that the company has for renewable energy and “demonstrate to the public its commitment to finding affordable, reliable, and environmentally friendly energy for the people of Grand Cayman”.