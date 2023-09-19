Private school bus proposal proves challenging

(CNS): Hope for a reprieve from traffic congestion with the introduction of buses for private schools was dashed in parliament Tuesday when Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly revealed that little progress had been made on a private member’s motion proposing the idea. Answering questions from Sir Alden McLaughlin (RED), who presented it in April, O’Connor-Connolly said there were a number of challenges in the way.

McLaughlin said it was obvious that when the private schools are on vacation, the traffic congestion improves significantly. He noted that the parliament had unanimously supported the motion to have the private schools get their own buses, even if that meant helping those schools with public money.

O’Connor-Connolly said there were financial and logistical challenges as well as child safety issues with the idea. She also spoke about a lack of cooperation on the part of the bus owners, who were worried about purchasing buses for a contract they might not retain.

She told MPs that the government was committed to trying to arrive at a positive conclusion but so far, there had not been a great deal of success.

McLaughlin said there were “many things people in the private sector don’t agree with”, but matters that affect the quality of life for everyone who lives here have to be dealt with through legislation or policy.

The minister said that she had presented a note to Cabinet, but there were severe restrictions on seeing the policy become a reality because the private schools do not have catchment areas and because the bus owners are reluctant to buy new buses without any guarantees on contracts.