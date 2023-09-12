Premier says civil service must stop growing

Premier Wayne Panton on For the Record

(CNS): Premier Wayne Panton has said the civil service headcount cannot continue to grow at the current pace and that a request for 1,100 new posts in the upcoming budget would not be fulfilled. He said there would be no job cuts in this coming spending plan and that the government finances remain solid, but the public sector needs to be more efficient and improve its overall performance.

Appearing on Radio Cayman’s morning talk show, Panton said, “The country is not broke; people are not losing their jobs, and people are not having their salaries cut.” But he added there would not be more than 1,000 new civil servants being employed either.

One of PACT’s broad policy goals is to modernise government, and speaking to Orrett Connor, the host of For the Record, Panton said that technology would help to deliver public services more efficiently without having to “throw bodies” at ever-growing departments.

“We want to make sure that the wider public service… all work together efficiently,” he said. “There is no doubt that government can be modernised and can be improved. It’s always an evolutionary process.”

The premier said innovation and technology offered opportunities to deliver services more efficiently. “We can’t continue to grow the civil service. This is one of the challenges that we’ve had… We can’t just keep throwing bodies at roles. We have to figure out a process… for a leaner civil service,” Panton added.

The government currently employs around 4,500 people, and Panton said that the government must move away from “social hiring”. He said the civil services needs enough people to deliver its services efficiently, not just to give people a job. Instead, the government would help people who need work to find solid employment in the private sector.

The premier said that PACT was working on helping Caymanians get well educated and qualified so that they could take up the work that is available in the local economy, noting that this administration was investing heavily in scholarships so local people could get ahead.

Talking about the memo he had circulated recently asking civil servants to cut spending in the face of growing demands on government resources, he said this was not because the CIG was in any significant financial trouble but because there were many priorities to juggle, and year-on-year, the budget is increasing by around CS$100 million. Panton noted that the memo was meant to send a message not to spend money where it was not really needed.

The race to spend every penny in an annual budget by ministries is misguided, he added, because departments would not “lose their budget” if they don’t spend it all, and the public sector will get the money it demonstrates it needs. “I’m trying to manage expectations… to put some pressure.”

“Every time we consider a budget, the requests are always a hundred, two hundred million dollars more than realistically what we should be doing,” Panton said.

In 2022, the original fixed budget of CI$920 million was increased through authorised supplementary appropriations by CI$98 million. But in the end, only CI$51 million of that additional cash was spent. Panton said that reflected the fact that requests for money were being made by various ministries that were not really needed, and the government had to be better at budget control.

Panton expects that by the end of this year the government will have spent more than the budget of CI$950 million for 2023. “How much more is our challenge, and that is why I am trying to control the spending,” he said. While the ongoing budget process is not about cutting jobs, it is also not about adding them, he noted.

He said that in this year’s budget, there are requests for around 1,100 new posts. “We cannot have 1,100 new posts,” he said, pointing out that he was not even sure where they could put so many people, and ways had to be found to reduce those numbers. “We have to manage these things.”

He warned this was where things were getting unsustainable. “We cannot continue to grow the civil service to a drastic extent. We have got to find ways of keeping government as lean as possible but remain effective.”

Panton said the current budget discussion was around these numbers and the need to stop the growth, and it is important that government remains as prudent as possible with spending. The elected members have an obligation to manage public resources that are applied effectively to help the greatest number of people possible, the premier told the listening audience.

He said there were other challenges regarding public expenditure, especially the money spent on providing healthcare for local people. This, he said, was another reason why PACT wanted the community to take the concept of wellness seriously, be healthier and take better care of themselves.

He said it was cheaper to help people stay healthy than to spend money on drugs and medical intervention once they become sick. Reducing the demand for medical care would also help in the goal of making the annual budget more sustainable, and allow the government to invest in education and social support and help to improve the quality of life for all while still delivering the necessary services.