Premier says civil service must stop growing
(CNS): Premier Wayne Panton has said the civil service headcount cannot continue to grow at the current pace and that a request for 1,100 new posts in the upcoming budget would not be fulfilled. He said there would be no job cuts in this coming spending plan and that the government finances remain solid, but the public sector needs to be more efficient and improve its overall performance.
Appearing on Radio Cayman’s morning talk show, Panton said, “The country is not broke; people are not losing their jobs, and people are not having their salaries cut.” But he added there would not be more than 1,000 new civil servants being employed either.
One of PACT’s broad policy goals is to modernise government, and speaking to Orrett Connor, the host of For the Record, Panton said that technology would help to deliver public services more efficiently without having to “throw bodies” at ever-growing departments.
“We want to make sure that the wider public service… all work together efficiently,” he said. “There is no doubt that government can be modernised and can be improved. It’s always an evolutionary process.”
The premier said innovation and technology offered opportunities to deliver services more efficiently. “We can’t continue to grow the civil service. This is one of the challenges that we’ve had… We can’t just keep throwing bodies at roles. We have to figure out a process… for a leaner civil service,” Panton added.
The government currently employs around 4,500 people, and Panton said that the government must move away from “social hiring”. He said the civil services needs enough people to deliver its services efficiently, not just to give people a job. Instead, the government would help people who need work to find solid employment in the private sector.
The premier said that PACT was working on helping Caymanians get well educated and qualified so that they could take up the work that is available in the local economy, noting that this administration was investing heavily in scholarships so local people could get ahead.
Talking about the memo he had circulated recently asking civil servants to cut spending in the face of growing demands on government resources, he said this was not because the CIG was in any significant financial trouble but because there were many priorities to juggle, and year-on-year, the budget is increasing by around CS$100 million. Panton noted that the memo was meant to send a message not to spend money where it was not really needed.
The race to spend every penny in an annual budget by ministries is misguided, he added, because departments would not “lose their budget” if they don’t spend it all, and the public sector will get the money it demonstrates it needs. “I’m trying to manage expectations… to put some pressure.”
“Every time we consider a budget, the requests are always a hundred, two hundred million dollars more than realistically what we should be doing,” Panton said.
In 2022, the original fixed budget of CI$920 million was increased through authorised supplementary appropriations by CI$98 million. But in the end, only CI$51 million of that additional cash was spent. Panton said that reflected the fact that requests for money were being made by various ministries that were not really needed, and the government had to be better at budget control.
Panton expects that by the end of this year the government will have spent more than the budget of CI$950 million for 2023. “How much more is our challenge, and that is why I am trying to control the spending,” he said. While the ongoing budget process is not about cutting jobs, it is also not about adding them, he noted.
He said that in this year’s budget, there are requests for around 1,100 new posts. “We cannot have 1,100 new posts,” he said, pointing out that he was not even sure where they could put so many people, and ways had to be found to reduce those numbers. “We have to manage these things.”
He warned this was where things were getting unsustainable. “We cannot continue to grow the civil service to a drastic extent. We have got to find ways of keeping government as lean as possible but remain effective.”
Panton said the current budget discussion was around these numbers and the need to stop the growth, and it is important that government remains as prudent as possible with spending. The elected members have an obligation to manage public resources that are applied effectively to help the greatest number of people possible, the premier told the listening audience.
He said there were other challenges regarding public expenditure, especially the money spent on providing healthcare for local people. This, he said, was another reason why PACT wanted the community to take the concept of wellness seriously, be healthier and take better care of themselves.
He said it was cheaper to help people stay healthy than to spend money on drugs and medical intervention once they become sick. Reducing the demand for medical care would also help in the goal of making the annual budget more sustainable, and allow the government to invest in education and social support and help to improve the quality of life for all while still delivering the necessary services.
See the For the Record show on Radio Cayman below:
did anyone tell Sabrina?
Once you get “FAT” its haaard to lose it! No need to panic tho he’ll cave and hire those 1100, it’s the message that sounds good for the moment!!
So why is Minister Turners article asking young people to join CIG uniformed services? Is everyone on the same page? I’m confused now.
“He said it was cheaper to help people stay healthy than to spend money on drugs and medical intervention once they become sick.”
Why doesn’t the PACT lead by example.
I could have told you this a long time ago. There is too much fat at the top and too much duplication of efforts across mimistries, departments and authorities. The actual management level people are not experts in their areas of responsibilities so external consultants are oftentimes used to do work that full-time employees should be doing. Who is going to make the difficult decisions?
simple solution….
to avoid any party or mla getting blamed…create cross-party civil service review board whose goal must reduce cvil service budget by 15% in 2 years.
why is anyone surprised at the shocking level of incompetence of the civil service???
excuse the political incorrectness…but civil service is a social welfare work placement programme for poorly educated locals who are unable to get real jobs in the private sector…
if we can’t face facts we will never find the solution.
too little too late….
how many recommendations from the miller shaw or E&y reports have been implemented???
will wait for answers.
yet more waffle from wayne….
‘civil service must stop growing’….but cig accepted a request for 1100 more civil service jobs???
In order to help people stay healthy, reduce or eliminate the import duty on fresh produce and meat so the citizens of Cayman can afford nutritious food. This will also help alleviate the rising cost of living, less stress for people’s mental health.
You want to reduce the size of the civil service? Start by fixing public education. Take a good look at Cayman’s current society:
Professional expats in the higher paying private sector jobs.
Developers building more and more expensive housing (unaffordable for most Caymanians), which are either purchased or rented mostly by professional expats in the private sector.
The majority of Caymanians aren’t receiving adequate education from public schools and are either unable to move on to higher education, or not equipped to work in the higher paying private sector jobs.
The civil service becomes the fallback, hiring Caymanians that cannot attain those higher paying private sector jobs.
The civil service grows exponentially every year, as more and more Caymanian public school leavers are unequipped for the higher paying private sector job market.
Why not ensure that our own people are ready to move into the higher paying private sector by fixing public education, giving our people the opportunity to move to higher education to become professionals themselves, so they too can take part in Cayman’s booming private sector, which would allow them to afford to live well in their own country? Fix public education now. Instead of pouring hundreds of millions of our taxpayer dollars into more brick-and-mortar public schools, Cayman should be making teaching jobs at our public schools so lucrative that it attracts the best and brightest teachers from around the world to come here to educate Caymanians. Think about it. Which young, eager, bright, talented teacher would not want a lucrative job on a Caribbean island? Fix public education, and we fix a vast majority of Cayman’s problems. It might take 20 years, but we can fix the ills of our country by better educating our people.
No politician can afford to upset the largest voting bloc in the land that is represented by the only trade union.
So you expect existing civil servants to take on more work for no additional pay.
Ministers constantly dump their pet projects on civil servants to do on top of their already busy work load.
They have a long list of priorities in the 2024 SPS and no resources to implement.
No….we’re just expecting them to do the work they’re already paid for and are not currently doing.
Wayne’s recent realization aligns with what many of us have been saying for years. The CIG is a bloated and inefficient organization, unjustifiably indulging in self-praise with its ‘world class’ label. Silo working and lack of budgetary accountability at the local level, create self-serving senior officers and managers, and have resulted in unnecessary job appointments that not only come with a salary but also a 12% non-contributory pension and Cinico. Unfortunately, there is a lack of oversight and accountability. It’s disheartening that it’s become the norm that despite setting low expectations for the quality of service we receive, we still end up disappointed.
imagine how many positions could be funded if we cut back on the bloated salaries of LA members.
Population and government workers in any country grow directly proportional to each other…
Population goes up, government workers need to go up as well.
With out a plan to control population growth, how can we limit the growth of the staff..
Yes staff have to work efficiently… no question on it…
There are more than 1,000 foreign civil servants. Some are exceptional. Some are not. All have the ability to put their children in government schools for free. How many children is that? Assuming around $20,000 each, every year, how much is that costing us? Is there room for Caymanian children?
They all get healthcare for themselves and their dependents for free. How much is that costing us?
And why can’t expatriate civil servants be subjected to term limits (or even vaccine requirements) like everyone else? Why do they keep imposing laws that they are unwilling to have applied to themselves?
who cares what nationality they are…just hire the best person for the job!!!@!
Then we have Sabrina urging young people to join the services LOL these people dont talk to each other or…??
https://caymannewsservice.com/2023/09/minister-urges-young-people-to-join-safety-services/
Correct but having 2 patties and a Pepsi for breakfast isn’t going to help.
Two things that are defiantly not needed and a complete waste of tax dollars is:
The Kenny & Rosa private aviation air terminal
The new Cayman Brac High School
Just look at what pork barrel projects these joker have planned and either trim them back or eliminate them all together.
Kenny Beach and Kenny World are far bigger wastes of money.
Those developments come from Capital, not day to day expenditure. I agree they are not needed but, that not going to fix the expenditure issue.
So Mr. Premier, for an intelligent person you are just figuring this out? The whole government thing is so top heavy it will sink this country. And that goes for the way overpaid elected members.
Under your watch Wayne , approval has been given for Millions, yes Millions, to be spent on fees for consultants, for a $100,000,000..One Hundred Million dollar PRISON.
Stop this foolishness now Wayne and look at who is getting this money.
Because a prison that can actually keep people inside it and won’t fall down if someone leans on the walls is obviously a terribly bad idea.
He (and others) have know this for 20 odd years, but he is the first person I can recall actually saying so.
Here are a few pointers for you Wayne my old son.
1. Get existing civil servants to answer their phones.
2. Get existing civil servants to reply to emails.
3. Stop existing civil servants gallivanting off for 2 or 3 hour lunch breaks.
4. Drastically reduce bureaucracy and duplication of work.
5. Create an SOP so that staff can follow it. Currently if you ask 3 different people the same thing, you get 3 totally different answers.
6. Give back the massive and unjustified pay rise you gave yourself and the rest of the CIG.
Another thing is that some of the civil servants have businesses outside of their government job and take time from the government job to do things for their personal business. Either work for government or go do your own thing but not both at our expense.
Also the $30,000 “allowance” if they don’t get voted in again at the next election
I am so happy that the Premier has stepped in. There were so many Deputy Chief Officers and policy officers appointed. He could not have spoken a truer word about social hiring.
Thank goodness he got this right. I don’t agree with his government on much but the idea that the civil service is asking for 1100 more people is the most ridiculous and absurd thing I’ve heard in a very long time.
He’s 100% right the current staff need to get their crap together and be more efficient. Answer the phone. Return emails. Stop screwing up paperwork or just watching instagram and tik tok all damn day.
“ He said it was cheaper to help people stay healthy than to spend money on drugs and medical intervention once they become sick. Reducing the demand for medical care would also help in the goal of making the annual budget more sustainable, and allow the government to invest in education and social support and help to improve the quality of life for all while still delivering the necessary services.”
Exactly sir.
But would you or Ms Turner explain why lifestyle diseases are rampant..and the resulting chronic expensive illnesses?
Even from childhood obesity now!
Public health is a joke. No real prevention or education on the ground. Not even within the literally bloated public sector. Cubicle rat syndrome.
The Diabetes Assn is long non functional.
God help us.
All poor people food is sugars and starches!
The local culture is the answer. How the parent or parents brought up the children that now are adults. You can not go back in time but you can start to teach the new parents a new way/culture to follow. You can start with teaching them how to work and live with skill and determination to be self supporting and not live off of the Caymanian welfare state.
All valid points but can we also hold ourselves accountable? Its should not be the mandate of any government to tell citizens how to live life.
He also said he doesn’t know how we added over 10,000 new Work Permits over the past year.
How do you spell “Moratorium”?!
Doesn’t government control the department of Immigration???!!
No, the construction and tourism industry control the Department of Immigration.
Make it law that ONLY Caymanians can be employed by CIG.
Let the current CIG expat work permit holders look for employment in the private sector.
Just look at UCCI.
Then who will do the actual work? You did not think this through very well and you are one of the reasons why this is a bad idea.
If we’re honest with ourselves we lack the necessary skills and talent to fulfill all the roles required currently within the civil service. What should be done however is to have the immigration regulations/law that is applied to private sector expats should also apply to government contracted workers.
LOL.
‘Panton noted that the memo was meant to send a message not to spend money where it was not really needed.’
The isolation function within PACO (opaque) is magnificent, – does Wayne even know about Spendy B and his airport plans ? ✈️💸
100%
Any comments from Franzie ?
He’s busy. There’s a 5K coming up.
He’ll just make silly excuses and smile saying everything is alright. The problems start at the top of the CS.
Franz needs to go now this is his mess and it’s gotten worse under his leadership.
He’s busy ordering 1100 more awards.
You might be on to something…he has run out of awardees!!!
Did he explain that we are in danger of breaching the FFR and that will cause the FCO to consider stepping in and running things for us ? No I figured he didn’t mention that little nugget! Instead he was out testing edible cutlery!
[citation needed]
If you listened to the interview he did mention concerns regarding spending so enough with the gaslighting. We need to come together as a community to ensure there will be a viable future for our youth. The cost of living is out of control. The DG needs to be held accountable for not managing the civil service along with inept Chief Officers.
Where are the technical and vocational scholarships Premier ?
On todays episode of No Shit Sherbanks…
Can’t trim the civil service as long as we have the current leadership with the DG and CO’s most of whom couldn’t manage a merry go round.
Mr Premier: who in the private sector is going to hire the sort of people we have in the postal services, fire department and customs and border control. Most are unemployable except in these “social hiring” government departments. If you really want to see Cayman explode in civil unrest, go ahead and try to implement that policy. Government always has been and always will be an employer of last resort for Caymanians without much in the way of academic qualifications.
This is an unpopular sentiment but it’s the nail hit right on the head. Not all civil servants are bad but plenty bad employees end up as civil servants and do so for life. My company works exclusively with one particular department and I would not hire one single individual to work for us even if they were free
Thank you Premier Panton now time to fire the useless ones especially those on massive wage packages that could never get those jobs in the private sector.
Look out for the bogus excuses from the Emperor DG Manderson in tick tick tick 5, 4, 3, 2, 1…
Wayne finally grew some balls and spoke the truth
Speaking the truth is the easiest part, converting it to action is next to impossible.
It is high time somebody in a position of power and funding tried to halt the civil service magic circus of ineptitude and the charade of world class service. The growth and unchecked levels of poor performance via social hiring and social promotions to persons that were inadequate in their previous roles is shocking. Premier Panton seems to be finally letting the cat out of the bag.
The civil service in its current form with zero performance metrics and the state of denial about key issues represents the greatest risk to the continued success of the Cayman Islands. This model and lack of willingness to hold personnel accountable is why other countries have failed and fallen from grace. Cayman should learn the hard lessons and make sure it does not happen here because the financial services industry will one day refuse to be the golden goose and find greener pastures where they can see value for money.
If we are honest with each other there is very little value, quality or high performance and performers within the service at present. The results, the delusions of management and state of denial speaks for itself which is disappointing. There are none so blind as those that refuse to see.