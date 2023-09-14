PACT presses ahead with Asia office

Minister André Ebanks (from social media)

(CNS): The establishment of a Cayman Islands Government office in Singapore has been approved by Cabinet. The office, which will be headed by Gene DaCosta as the CIG’s overseas representative to Asia, is expected to be open for business well before the end of the year after the administrative details have been completed.

Minister for Financial Services and Commerce André Ebanks said the office will encourage effective communication between the Cayman Islands and key countries in Asia as well as advance Cayman’s interests and reputation.

“The office will enhance the business development efforts of the Cayman Islands’ financial services industry in the region and better capitalise on the many new business opportunities for the Cayman Islands that the Asian region has to offer,” Ebanks said as he announced the decision to press ahead with the office. “Singapore provides a relatively neutral position in the region, with very good flight connections from which to launch business development efforts across Asia.”

He also noted that Singapore also has a strong concentration of financial services firms and a thriving maritime centre.

As he prepares to take up his new position, DaCosta said the Asia office would maintain strategic relationships in jurisdictions such as Hong Kong.

“Having the office based in Singapore allows the Cayman Islands Government the ability to quickly and effectively provide the necessary support our stakeholders in the region may require from time to time,” he said. “Hong Kong is a particularly important locale for us as it has longstanding, strong business relationships to Cayman. I’m expecting to have frequent in-person meetings in Hong Kong, likely quarterly visits at a minimum, alongside those that will occur in Singapore and other jurisdictions in Asia.”

The CIG has had an overseas office in London for many years and opened one in Washington DC last December. Chris Duggan, who heads up the DC office, said his engagements had already yielded governmental and private sector connections.

“We’ve implemented an extensive public and private sector engagement plan that has been successful in establishing and developing relationships with relevant congressional committees in DC, as well as in strengthening ties with relevant stakeholders within a number of key United States Government departments and agencies,” he said.

“The minister, as part of his ongoing commitment to this mission, plans to travel again to Washington later this year to meet with key personnel from within these agencies and engage with key private sector stakeholders.”

After the 2021 elections, Ebanks re-examined the previous government’s decision to open more government offices, In addition, a controversial review by the auditor general made public in January 2022 raised serious concerns about how the PPM-led administration had handled the establishment of these outposts, indicating that the law had been broken.

In July 2021, Ebanks said that the government was going to rethink the approach to the offices. But following the approval of Cabinet to open the Asia office, he said the considered approach to establishing overseas offices would continue to underpin the strong links between Cayman and key business regions.

“As they cultivate their operations, the offices shall promote our country’s interests, initiatives and support, where appropriate, Caymanians residing overseas in these respective regions,” Ebanks said.

Following the announcement, Cayman Finance CEO Steve McIntosh said it was extremely significant and welcome news.

“Over the last decade, Asia has become an increasingly important market for many of our world class financial products and service providers, representing more than a trillion US dollars under management and US$450 billion of portfolio assets in the funds sector alone,” he said. “We congratulate Mr Gene Da Costa and look forward to working closely with him in our work protecting and promoting the Cayman Islands financial sector.”