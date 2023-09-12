Minister urges young people to join safety services

Minister Sabrina Turner

(CNS): As Cayman marked the 19th anniversary of Hurricane Ivan striking Grand Cayman and the US marked the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attack, Home Affairs Minister Sabrina Turner stressed the importance to the community of the men and women who serve in public safety and uniformed jobs. Sabrina Turner urged young people to consider a career in the services, which are at the heart of society.

“Your country needs you,” Turner said in a message, where she also thanked those who already work in uniform and public safety roles, from the 911 call centre to the coastguard.

“As we grow as a nation, we will need more strong, intelligent men and women to join the ranks of our uniformed and public safety services. Whether you are just beginning to choose your subject options for high school or want to change career paths, there are many worthwhile and progressive opportunities right here on our shores for you.”

Turner said she was proud to represent the brave men and women of the Prison Service, the Cayman Islands Regiment, the Cayman Islands Fire Service, the Department of Community Rehabilitation, the Cadet Corps and the Department of Public Safety Communications, who all collectively work to keep the country safe.

“Today seems like a perfect time to express my deepest and sincerest gratitude to these agencies for being emblems of heroism, preparedness and reliability. Thank you – as your minister and MP, as a Caymanian citizen, as a mother, as a wife,” she said.

The minister invited young Caymanians to attend a Public Safety Careers Fair at the University College of the Cayman Islands’ Sir Vassel Johnson Hall on Friday, 22 September, from 8:30am to 4:00pm.