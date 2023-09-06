Minister ‘monitoring’ labour investigation at hotel
(CNS): Labour Minister Dwayne Seymour has confirmed that his ministry cannot discuss the specifics of an investigation regarding a local hotel by WORC and the Department of Labour and Pensions (DLP). However, he said that officials are committed to ensuring that all relevant regulations and laws are upheld and all necessary steps are taken to thoroughly examine the matters at hand.
In a brief statement following complaints and allegations about staffing issues at the Palm Heights Hotel on Seven Mile Beach, Seymour said, “As minister responsible for WORC and DLP, I am monitoring the ongoing investigations by both law enforcement agencies,” he said.
“I have confidence in their ability to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation. To maintain the integrity and independence of the judicial process, I await the outcome of these investigations before making any further comments. I ask for the public’s patience and understanding as we allow due process to take its course,” he added.
As reported on CNS last month, some employees have made accusations of poor working conditions and discrimination at the exclusive resort that is popular with celebrities. WORC also told CNS that they were investigating “possible infractions of the Immigration Transition Act” and allegations of people working outside the scope of permits.
CNS had contacted the hotel’s founder and creative director, Gabriella Khalil, about the WORC inquiry and the allegations by staff, but she has still not responded to our inquiries on the record. Instead, we received a series of letters from her lawyers based in London, who issued a blanket denial of wrongdoing and failed to address any of our questions.
In my first year of uni, I learned about this funny thing called the separation of powers
He should know the property well…
The only thing this guy monitors are the moon phases so he knows when his wife’s personal trainer is coming over and he has to spend the night at a hotel.
The moon, donkey and light pole will have to be in alignment for Duhwayne to take action.
Working outside the scope of permits is business as usual for the construction sites in Grand Cayman. No one cares as long as certain people benefit at the expense of legal businesses. Honorable Seymour, when will it all change?
Totally agree and try to compete when you are going by the law!
When the politicians are truly honorable, and not in the pocket of said certain people.
Seymour is stuck between Red Strip and Champagne here.
Pander to his Jamaican voters by sticking up for them, or…Piss off the Dart type people, who blow smoker up his backside and make him feel important.
The Dart type people always win when they’re dealing with people of modest intellect who need them, more than they need him.
Well have no fear now, the minister is on top of it. Sure took long enough for him to make any comment but guess he is a very busy guy. While him and the rest of the WORC department are out checking things, how about cracking down on all these people who are on the construction sites working with permits for everything under the sun just “sub contracting”. Doesn’t anyone understand how this is destroying legitimate businesses but helping out a select group of companies.
Saunders , the savior of all Jamaicans, sitting on the fence meantime waiting to see which way to jump, and when..
laughable…all complaints will come to nothing….
caymanians being asked to do actual work by expat bosses….always the same story…..zzzzzzzz
except it was not a Caymanian asked to do the work, she was Jamaican. It should be regardless of where the person is from, if the request is unreasonable for a Caymanian, it should be unreasonable for everyone…
The complaints did not come from Caymanians but from work permit holders. You’d take any opportunity to make this a Caymanian vs Expat scenario. There is also a right and wrong way to ask for things to be done, but you weren’t raised properly.
@9:59am You do realize that the majority of complaints at Palm Heights are coming from work permit holders right?
Your right, it is laughable that someone like you comes to our country and does nothing but demesne us. Why do you stay since we are so bad? Could it be because in your own country you had to work, pay taxes and were just a regular person but you come to Cayman, get a cushy job where you don’t really do much of anything, get your big house with the cheap imported maid and yard helpers. Then always looking for the illegal workers to do the jobs around your palace on the cheap. I say it is more disgusting that people like you are allowed here in the first place.