Minister ‘monitoring’ labour investigation at hotel

Palm Heights hotel (photo from social media)

(CNS): Labour Minister Dwayne Seymour has confirmed that his ministry cannot discuss the specifics of an investigation regarding a local hotel by WORC and the Department of Labour and Pensions (DLP). However, he said that officials are committed to ensuring that all relevant regulations and laws are upheld and all necessary steps are taken to thoroughly examine the matters at hand.

In a brief statement following complaints and allegations about staffing issues at the Palm Heights Hotel on Seven Mile Beach, Seymour said, “As minister responsible for WORC and DLP, I am monitoring the ongoing investigations by both law enforcement agencies,” he said.

“I have confidence in their ability to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation. To maintain the integrity and independence of the judicial process, I await the outcome of these investigations before making any further comments. I ask for the public’s patience and understanding as we allow due process to take its course,” he added.

As reported on CNS last month, some employees have made accusations of poor working conditions and discrimination at the exclusive resort that is popular with celebrities. WORC also told CNS that they were investigating “possible infractions of the Immigration Transition Act” and allegations of people working outside the scope of permits.

CNS had contacted the hotel’s founder and creative director, Gabriella Khalil, about the WORC inquiry and the allegations by staff, but she has still not responded to our inquiries on the record. Instead, we received a series of letters from her lawyers based in London, who issued a blanket denial of wrongdoing and failed to address any of our questions.