Job fair to focus on uniform services and public safety

Cayman Islands Fire Service booth at a previous job fair (file photo)

(CNS): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is hosting a Public Safety Careers Fair later this month, which is open to all but particularly focused on prospective recruits to its uniformed services or other public safety organisations. At the event the Cayman Islands Fire Service, the Cadet Corps, the Cayman Regiment, HM Prison Service, the Department of Public Safety Communications and the Department of Community Rehabilitation, which all fall under the ministry’s umbrella, will showcase their roles in keeping the Cayman Islands safe.

There will also be representatives from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, the Cayman Islands Coast Guard, Customs and Border Control, Emergency Medical Services and other organisations that focus on delivering and supporting public safety within the community, a release from the ministry said.

While the fair is open for all, officials said they particularly wanted to attract young people to the event who wish to serve their country within the uniformed services or other public safety organisations.

“As we continue to grow exponentially as a nation, the need for a robust and capable public safety sector is also rapidly growing,” said Home Affairs Minister Sabrina Turner. “I would encourage our young people to consider the heroic field of public safety and the vast number of opportunities for growth within it.”

The fair will feature a number of activities along with live demonstrations and free giveaways.