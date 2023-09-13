JGHS students arrested for attack on peer

John Gray High School

(CNS): Two students have been arrested and temporarily excluded from John Gray High School after an attack on another boy in the school on Wednesday, just two weeks into the new school year. In a press release about the incident, the Department of Education Services (DES) condemned the assault and said the victim had received medical attention and would be helped through the ordeal.

“Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our students, and we want to assure parents, guardians and the rest of the community that we are taking swift and decisive action in response to this unfortunate incident,” said DES Director Mark Ray.

“Upon receiving reports of the incident, school staff acted quickly to ensure the victim received medical attention. We extend our heartfelt support to the victim and his family and are committed to working with the school to provide counselling support to help him through this difficult ordeal,” he added.

Staff also alerted the Royal Cayman Islands Police Services (RCIPS) School Resource Officer, who apprehended the two attackers and took them into custody.

“In the interest of maintaining a safe and nurturing learning environment for all children, the school has decided to temporarily exclude the assailants from the school,” Ray stated. “Such conduct is unacceptable in our educational institutions, and we hope this action sends a clear message that violent behaviour will not be tolerated in our schools.”

While the DES has not said which year the boys involved are in, a video of the incident posted on Cayman Marl Road’s social media pages indicates they are older students. The footage, taken by another student, shows two boys punching and kicking the victim in the head and body after attacking him from behind in a locker room.

The Ministry of Education is currently running an anti-bullying campaign, and the director is encouraging all students to report incidences of bullying to a trusted adult.

“Your safety and well-being are our top priorities, and we are committed to taking all necessary measures to address and prevent such incidents in the future,” he said to students. He also urged parents to have open and honest conversations with their children about the importance of treating others with kindness and respect.