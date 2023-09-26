Jamaican arrested over credit card con

(CNS): A Jamaican man who was arrested earlier this month for a credit card con, in which he scammed a local food delivery app, has been remanded in custody after appearing in court Monday. Davoy Palmer (25) is accused of fraud after he used multiple aliases to make the purchases. He was arrested on 14 September and then charged with three counts of obtaining property by deception and overstaying.

Police did not say whether or not the man had entered the Cayman Islands on a visitor visa or as a work permit holder. He is due to return to court on 2 October.