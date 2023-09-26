Health officials warn of local dengue transmission

Aedes aegypti mosquito

(CNS): Early evidence of local person-to-person dengue transmission has been identified in the Cayman Islands, officials from the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Public Health Department have said. So far this year, four of 28 suspected dengue cases have been confirmed, and one of those infected individuals had no travel history.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Nick Gent said that while the previous three confirmed cases of dengue were linked to people who had travelled, this latest case has been identified as local transmission, meaning it passed from a person in the Cayman Islands to another person in the Cayman Islands with no travel history.

“Thus far we have had one confirmation of a person with no travel history, but I caution that this a disease where there can be a number of asymptomatic cases, so we will remain vigilant and will continue our efforts to educate the public on how to protect themselves while taking measures to control the mosquito population,” Dr Gent added.

Typically, there are up to about eight dengue cases annually in the Cayman Islands, with two exceptions: an outbreak in 2012, when 37 cases were confirmed, including 19 local transmissions, and another outbreak in 2019, when there were 12 locally transmitted cases.

Cayman now has local testing capability for dengue at the Cayman Islands Molecular Biology Laboratory (CIMBL), putting it in a much better position than in previous years by eliminating the need to send samples overseas for confirmation.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez said that historically, mosquito control measures have controlled the spread of this virus, which is transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito. “These limited outbreaks in the last twenty years have happened after the introduction of the disease into the Cayman Islands, and aggressive mosquito control measures… were quite effective,” he added

There is active surveillance and continued liaison between the PHD and the Mosquito Research and Control Unit (MRCU) to take vector control measures every time a suspected case is reported.

Dr Williams-Rodriguez explained that in order for the Aedes mosquito to transmit dengue, they must bite someone who is infected with the virus. “Dengue fever is caused by a virus, but a mosquito biting a person with dengue can spread the virus to another person,” he said.

Those who develop symptoms within two to three weeks of returning from countries with Dengue cases are advised to consult their doctor and explain their travel history. The best way to prevent the transmission of dengue fever is by preventing mosquito bites.

“I encourage residents to familiarise themselves with the public health advice for travel and local prevention,” Dr Gent added.

As early diagnostic testing is important, those who believe they could be infected can also contact the Public Health Department at 244-2648.