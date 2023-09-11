Four Cubans land on the Brac in rickety canoe

Cuban migrant vessel that reached Cayman Brac on 10 September 2023

(CNS): Four migrants are currently in Customs and Border Control custody after landing on Cayman Brac at around 6:50 Sunday morning, having travelled from Cuba in a rickety wooden canoe. The men arrived in Spot Bay and ended their journey before being processed in accordance with CBC protocols. This is the fourth migrant boat to arrive in Cayman waters in the last month.

