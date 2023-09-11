Four Cubans land on the Brac in rickety canoe
(CNS): Four migrants are currently in Customs and Border Control custody after landing on Cayman Brac at around 6:50 Sunday morning, having travelled from Cuba in a rickety wooden canoe. The men arrived in Spot Bay and ended their journey before being processed in accordance with CBC protocols. This is the fourth migrant boat to arrive in Cayman waters in the last month.
{feelbox]
Category: Local News
This is certainly what desperation and courage looks like.
You have to have some sympathy. How bad must it really be there (I don’t mean spending the weekend sipping mohitos at the roof bar in Parque Central!) to make this insane trip?
como podria saber el nombre de los ultimos q llegaron
Si fueran inteligentes, usarían nombres nuevos. ¿Cómo lo sabríamos?