Fitness coach sues realtor after bike race crash

Patrick Harfield

(CNS): Patrick Harfield (45), a local fitness trainer and triathlete, is suing James Bovell, a local real estate broker, after a bicycle crash during a morning time-trial race in East End back in September 2020. Harfield claims he was injured when Bovell lost control of his bike, veered off the road and let go of the bike, which slid and bounced across the road where the race was taking place and collided with Harfield, who was thrown from his bike.

According to the lawsuit filed in the Grand Court this week, Harfield claims that Bovell is liable for his injuries because he caused the crash. He stated that Bovell failed to keep “any or any proper lookout; failed to maintain his bicycle on the road; failed to apply his brakes whether in time or at all and failed to steer or control his bicycle”.

While the suit does not specify on what grounds Harfield is making those claims about why Bovell is to blame, he said he was relying on the doctrine of res ipsa loquitur, where the mere occurrence of the accident is sufficient to imply negligence.

In the writ, Harfield’s attorneys state that after the accident, their client had attended George Town Hospital, where he was diagnosed as having suffered bruising and abrasions to his right shoulder, elbow, hip, knee, left hand and shoulder. He was also unable to extend his right arm and has been left with scarring to his body and continued restriction to his elbow.

Harfield is seeking general and special damages, interest and costs, though no figure has been stated. The lawyers indicated in the court documents that more details of Harfield’s injuries and claim for the special damages will be provided at a later date but will include claims for medical treatment, loss of earnings, equipment and gratuitous care.