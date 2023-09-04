Final FATF onsite visit key to Cayman’s ‘de-listing’

Cayman Islands Government members meet with the FATF assessors

(CNS): Local officials remain hopeful that the Cayman Islands will be removed from the Financial Action Task Force’s grey list during the upcoming FATF Plenary in October after a final visit by FATF officials last week. The onsite visit by a delegation from the Americas Joint Group, a sub-working group of the FATF’s International Co-Operation Review Group (ICRG), was described as a significant milestone in the jurisdiction’s efforts to effectively and sustainably combat financial crime.

The Joint Group completed a comprehensive review of the final three recommended actions of the FATF’s action plan for Cayman. The financial services ministry said in a press release that the delegation engaged in discussions with Cayman Islands Government officials, regulatory authorities and private sector entities, gaining valuable insights into the country’s resolute AML/CFT framework, the rules that underpin it and the practices deployed to operate it effectively.

Minister André Ebanks said the visit was a consequential step in the final stage of the process for the Cayman Islands to be removed from the FATF grey list.

“We appreciate the FATF authorising the visit and Joint Group members travelling to the Cayman Islands to verify our progress and learn more about our country and its financial services system,” he said. “We applaud the collaborative efforts of our local stakeholders who took part in organising and participating in the visit, including representatives from the private sector. Their collective commitment and conduct were instrumental in having an efficient and compelling visit.”

The Joint Group will now prepare an onsite visit report, which will be presented at the upcoming FATF Plenary next month. At that point, officials here will receive confirmation as to whether or not Cayman will be removed from the grey list.

As well as meeting the minister and members of the private sector while they were here, the delegation met with a number of senior officials, including Governor Jane Owen, Premier Wayne Panton, Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, Commissioner of Police Derek Byrne and Attorney General Samuel Bulgin.

Bulgin said, “The Cayman Islands remains dedicated to upholding the integrity of its financial services system and will continue to strengthen its AML/CFT framework to safeguard against illicit activities. We appreciate the FATF delegation’s thorough review process. We will continue to engage with international partners to guarantee a healthy and safe global financial services system.”

While Cayman has ticked many boxes in its efforts to stay off or be removed from various lists over the years, the most recent problem causing the jurisdiction to be grey-listed by FATF is the lack of successful prosecutions by the authorities of serious financial crime.