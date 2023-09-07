Family hospitalised after car crash in North Side

(CNS): One woman and a baby are currently in hospital, both in stable condition, while a man has been treated and discharged following an early morning collision in North Side on Thursday. Police were called to the scene just after 1:15am on Frank Sound Road, where a white Kia Optima travelling south had come off the road and hit a concrete post and a utility pole.

Emergency services attended the location, and the family were taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital to be treated for their injuries. Police said the matter is under investigation.