Ed director says assault doesn’t define JGHS

John Gray High School

(CNS): In a video message following an assault on a John Gray High School student by two of his peers last week, Department of Education Services (DES) Director Mark Ray outlined what the Ministry of Education, the DES, schools and the police are doing to ensure safe learning environments for students and staff. Last Friday, Ray and a team of officials attended a staff briefing at the JGHS to support the staff and stress that recent events should not define the school.

Two boys were arrested and bailed following the assault, and they have been temporarily suspended from the school.

The JGHS, which has around 1,100 students and 94 teachers, was graded as a good school by the Office of Education Standards when it was last inspected in April 2021.