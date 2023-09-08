CUC still planning to burn natural gas

CUC generator

(CNS): CUC has announced that it is looking for qualification submissions from prospective natural gas suppliers as part of its effort to reduce the cost of energy production and carbon emissions. But the decision comes in the wake of the government’s revised National Energy Policy (NEP), which now calls for a 100% transition to green energy by 2050.

In a press release about the invitation to suppliers, CUC said that its own Integrated Resource Plan and the NEP call for an increase in the use of clean energy and a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions over the long term.

As a result, last year, it began an infrastructure project to upgrade and convert 68 megawatts of its diesel generation to use natural gas as a fuel.

In response to CNS questions, CUC said that the upgrade to the engines, which is in progress, is expected to be complete by 2025, and the necessary infrastructure to receive the gas should be complete by 2027, when the gas supply should be available.

“Natural gas is cleaner burning fuel than diesel and produces 30% less carbon emissions,” CUC stated, adding that the project will decrease costs to customers through the improvement in fuel efficiency by the engine upgrades.

“Natural gas is lower in cost than diesel or propane, with less CO2 emissions, and these lower costs and emissions will positively impact CUC’s customers. With the significantly lower cost of natural gas, CUC’s analysis indicates that the infrastructure investment needed for its importation of liquid natural gas and the conversion of CUC’s existing generation is justified,” CUC said.

However, natural gas is a fossil fuel that contributes significantly to global warming, not just from the emissions when it is burned to make electricity but during the process of extracting it. While it releases less CO2, the leakage of methane, the primary component of natural gas, is a major problem in the distribution as well as the extraction. Methane is 34 times stronger than CO2 at trapping heat over a 100-year period and 86 times stronger over 20 years.

CUC argued that while natural gas is a fossil fuel, it leaves a significantly smaller footprint than continuing to burn diesel.

Natural gas is also expensive, and there are a number of supply chain challenges, not least because of the war in Ukraine, which has impacted the global market. While the market remains volatile, it could be many years before the price is as low as it once was. Nevertheless, CUC said that natural gas is still significantly lower when compared to diesel.

“The price for natural gas, especially in its liquid form, is not as volatile as diesel,” officials added.

With the revised NEP calling for a complete end to fossil fuel use here by 2050, CUC’s decision seems at odds with the country’s long-term energy policy aims. However, the power supplier said the project supports the National Energy Policy by embracing energy efficiency, reducing emissions, and diversifying the generation portfolio with the capability to generate energy from natural gas or diesel.

“The approved 2017-2037 National Energy Policy supports the consideration of natural gas as a resource for power generation,” CUC said.

CNS has submitted a number of questions to the Ministry of Sustainability, which has acknowledged the submissions, and we are now awaiting a response.

In its press release, CUC said the acquisition of a supply of natural gas will increase the energy diversity on Grand Cayman. “As the Company and Grand Cayman continue to grow and expand, we are delighted to launch this process in support of the transition to cleaner energy solutions,” CUC stated.