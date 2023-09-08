COVID spreads but not fuelling respiratory illness

(CNS): Seeking to allay concerns in the community that an increase in the spread of COVID-19 in the Cayman Islands has caused a correlating increase in respiratory illnesses, Chief Medical Officer Dr Nick Gent has said that current hospitalisations due to respiratory problems are in line with previous years.

While there was a small increase in hospital admissions testing positive for COVID-19 in August as well as an increase in respiratory illnesses overall, which is expected to grow in the coming weeks, the CMO noted that not all respiratory illnesses are caused by COVID.

Dr Gent said that the increase in this type of illness is not only normal but expected during this time of the year, especially in light of the upcoming flu season. The Ministry of Health and Wellness is watching the emerging trends and will issue a public advisory if and when it becomes necessary, he said.

According to social media posts, there has been a spike in COVID-19 infections in schools among teachers and students at several schools.

Dr Gent advised anyone suffering from any respiratory infection, whether it is COVID-19, influenza or the common cold, to remain at home and not to return to work or school until they have been symptom-free for a minimum of 24 hours. Symptoms include having or showing signs of fever, coughing, running nose, muscle aches and chills.

He also reminded residents to practice respiratory hygiene. This includes covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, using masks when appropriate, using tissues and disposing of them properly, and washing hands after touching the mouth or nose.