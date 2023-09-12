CI$1.7M deal signed for new Red Bay classrooms

(Seated) Ron Wilson and MoE Acting Chief Officer Lyneth Monteith, (standing L-R) DES Acting Director Elroy Bryan, Quantity Surveyor Jason Brown, RBPS Acting Principal Ryan Dale, Ronald Wilson Jr, and DES Facilities Manager Alan Robinson

(CNS): The Ministry of Education has signed a deal with local contractor Ron Wilson’s Equipment and Construction to build three Year 6 classrooms at Red Bay Primary School. The new school block is expected to cost around CI$1.7 million and will allow the three existing Year 6 classes to be converted into three Reception classrooms, each accommodating up to 24 students.

The education ministry explained in a release that the project will result in a full complement of Reception classrooms so that parents in the Red Bay catchment area with Reception-age children would no longer need to seek alternative facilities outside the district due to the limited availability at RBPS.

“Education is the bedrock of our society,” said Education Minister Juliana O’ Çonnor-Connolly. “Every child deserves a nurturing environment to begin their learning journey. Equipping our government schools with ample Reception classes will give children the necessary tools and support to succeed in their educational journey.”

The construction project commenced on 30 August and is expected to conclude by the end of this year.

Funding for the project is being drawn from the CI$45.3 million budgeted in the 2022/23 period for education-related capital projects, including finishing the John Gray High School, expanding the Lighthouse School and beginning work on the new high school on Cayman Brac.

The government also accepted a private member’s motion presented by McKeeva Bush MP (WBW) in April to build a high school in West Bay, which was originally supposed to start before the financial crash of 2008. The minister has said she will do all she can to get the project off the ground before she leaves the political stage at the next election, but at this stage no funds have been set aside for that project.

The original proposal for the Beulah Smith High School project was abandoned during the 2008 economic downturn, but not before the PPM, which was then in government, wasted almost $6 million on preparation work even though no contract had been signed.