Cannabis ‘gummies’ delivered without prescription
(CNS): Chief Medical Officer Dr Nick Gent is asking medical professionals and pharmacists to follow the law when it comes to the dispensing and prescription of cannabis products, as all forms of the drug are illegal here unless prescribed by a doctor. After a local pharmacy mistakenly delivered cannabis gummies to a young patient without a prescription, the CMO is advising doctors to prescribe cannabinol derivatives in a medical format.
Although some of types of edibles with low levels of THC are now legal across many American states and Canada, all cannabis products are illegal here unless prescribed by a doctor. While there are some grey areas relating to hemp used in beauty products that can contain traces of THC or cannabinol, this is effectively still illegal in Cayman if there is a cannabinoid in the product.
The CMO recently conducted an inquiry in response to a complaint about a young person becoming ill after a local pharmacy used a service to deliver medicines, including gummies containing cannabis without a valid prescription.
“It became evident, fairly early on, that some healthcare professionals are not certain of what relevant Cayman laws permit or prohibit when it comes to products containing cannabinol or its derivatives,” Dr Gent said in a press release last week. “There are concerning misconceptions where many professionals believe that local law allows for the importation and general sale of products containing cannabinols if derived from hemp and products containing certain forms of psychoactive cannabinol derivatives — mainly the tetrahydrocannabidiol isomers or THCs.”
Speaking to CNS, he explained that there is a lot of confusion about what is legal and what is not. But he urged all those involved in the prescription and sale of cannabis for medical purposes to check the law. In theory, a doctor can prescribe cannabis in candy edibles, he said, but his advice is that doctors should be prescribing medicinal products.
Dr Gent said the misunderstandings are probably due to assumptions by some pharmacists that the laws in the United States are the same as those here in the Cayman Islands. “This is absolutely not the case,” he said, stressing that the legislation here prohibits all cannabis use without a prescription.
Pharmacies are allowed to import all types of medicinal cannabis as well as tonics and tinctures. It appears some also import cannabis edibles as it is not illegal for doctors to prescribe the drug as a medicine in almost any form other than in its natural state.
Dr Gent said he has now issued an advisory note to all healthcare professionals registered as clinical practitioners in the Cayman Islands, warning them to be careful and to only prescribe, dispense or use cannabinol and cannabinol derivative products by reference to the Misuse of Drugs Act (2017 Revision).
He added that there are no exemptions in Cayman Islands law for the importation and sale of hemp-derived products containing THC without a prescription. He also told stakeholders that the use of properly formulated medicines is to be preferred when prescribing cannabinol and cannabinol derivatives for clinical care.
“Our aim is to ensure that all healthcare professionals are informed and compliant, so I encourage any health professional who needs further guidance and assistance to contact me directly,” he said.
Dr Gent confirmed that currently, there are no requirements for pharmacists or doctors to report the prescription and sale of cannabis-related products, but he intends to recommend that the government introduce such regulations.
The CMO said he is currently working on making the case for reporting the prescription of cannabis and other drugs that have public health implications. That would include addictive drugs like opioids such as oxycontin and fentanyl, as well as amphetamines, in order to understand the use and prevalence of these drugs in a medical context in Cayman.
He said that adding cannabis to the list would provide a better understanding of how it is being prescribed. With increasing evidence emerging from the scientific community about where cannabis is actually helpful, he said it was not a bad thing that doctors were helping their patients by prescribing it. The important thing was that everyone involved followed the law as it currently stands.
In 2016, then premier Sir Alden McLaughlin introduced the bill that amended the Misuse of Drugs Act. The aim was to allow doctors to prescribe cannabis for the treatment of cancer and chronic pain, but the law paved the way for medical professionals to make the decision regarding the dosage and the form of cannabis they should give to patients.
While cannabis has since been legalised in Canada and across the majority of the United States both for medical and recreational use, the law here has not changed since the original amendment, and the consumption of ganja remains a crime unless the drug was prescribed to the use by a doctor.
The current PACT administration has announced plans to have a national vote on the issue of decriminalising small amounts of ganja. A private member’s motion passed in the House in December last year that paved the way for a referendum bill to be drafted, which would include the issue of gambling.
However, more than eight months in, there has been no news from the government about when, or if, it plans to hold the referendum.
Category: Health, Medical Health
Misconceptions and misunderstanding concerning the law in the Cayman Islands related to medical cannabis products (or cannabis law generally, including decriminalization) is very common.
It is unfortunate that, when free assistance (pro bono) has been offered, the assistance has not been welcomed or utilized by CIG or public officials.
If Cayman didn’t have third world government it would already be legalized. This would take more work and intelligence than anything they have tried to do in the past so it will not happen here in your lifetime.
In reality, the reason the law anywhere is against Hamp products is because the pharmaceutical industry knows that if it is made legal they will lose billions of dollars in sale of their chemicals. Hamp has been proven to be one of the best products to relieve health issues that plague millions of people and without side effects. It is heartbreaking that far too many of people in the Cayman government allow the twisted views of some religious zealots to guide their political views. In addition if Cayman Brac could grow hemp on the bluff and then process it on the island it could easily be shipped because it is not heavy. Talk about a boon for the future of that little piece of rock and the opportunity for its citizens to have decent, clean jobs that would pay well. So sad. So very sad! Daily that are terrible things attributed to alcohol but you never hear anything about things happening to people who use hemp except positive things. GET WITH IT!!!
“there is a lot of confusion about what is legal and what is not..” like last time a CMO intervened on cannaboids, and got a little confused as to what was illegal both in facilitating a completely illegal Customs raid and then in providing his testimony to the court. BTW are Doctors Express doing with that damages claim?
Is this Nazi Germany ? My medicine is nobody in the Governments business!!! This man must be dipping into the HSA Gummy supply. I will sue every politician that supports this mandatory reporting.
Agreed. My mind races so much that I take hours to fall asleep. I tried over the counter sleeping meds, but they give me horrible nightmares, and I didn’t like the extreme grogginess that prescribed pills gave me.
The prescribed cannabis vape works wonders for my sleep. I don’t have a single nightmare and I drop asleep in a normal time. I wake up the next morning refreshed and ready to go. Admittedly, even when I used to smoke cannabis prior to my med card, it had the same benefit along with reducing my depression.
Idk how they going prove that my demons stopped appearing in my dreams, but I hope they take my word for it when they see the bags under my eyes shrink.
Legalise it.
When is the Referendum we were promised PACT?
We should maintain a register of all Wedd users and they should be dealt with.
What about people who sell cigarettes or alcohol?
What about all the death caused by drinking and driving?
What about all the folks who die from smoking cigarettes?
Shouldn’t they be dealt with?
Small minded thinker 😉
I suspect the list of Wedd users will be small you West Bay wonder!
Do they have sugar free ones for diabetics?
Asking or a friend
So, a pharmacist sent substances to a young patient and they got sick because the pharmacist wasn’t aware that they were sending a cannabis product to the patient?
That person should not be a pharmacist then. Time for disciplinary action and revocation of Cayman license.
Whether or not the patient files a complaint, the CMO and the Ministry of HEALTH have a duty to ensure all healthcare professionals know the laws in Cayman and are abiding by them – so, discipline the pharmacist and revoke their license.
Betcha all others will know the law quickly after that!
“it is not illegal for doctors to prescribe the drug as a medicine in almost any form other than in its natural state.”
How backwards can we be?? Daily reminder that Juju campaigned against Elvis to say she’d allow us to grow the natural plant instead of having to rely of foreign imports, but here we are, business as usual.
All promises before election, zero delivered after (unless some friend is getting a cut).
No weed, no…?
on reform of weed laws….thanks for nothing pact.
yawn….cayman as usual…miles behind the rest of the civilised world.
outrageous!…which doctors do this?…i want their names and contact info asap!
Me too! Asking for a friend 😉
highly edible.
Or the government can just stop living with archaic laws and legalize it to stop the confusion. Fast food kills more people per year than cannabis.
Over-hydration (drinking too much fresh water aka water toxemia) kills more people a year than cannabis.
So does drinking and driving but our police still do nothing about it.
Why are we wasting our time and money prosecuting and imprisoning people for the possession and use of ganja? Its an incredible waste of resources that should be deployed fighting violent crime.
Funnily enough, simply legalizing cannabis would do more to fight violent crime than any other single change they could make. Most of the illegal guns come in with people on drug canoes, and because of its illegality, cannabis is a large illegal import.