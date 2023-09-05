Bush secures trial delay over alleged hidden agenda

McKeeva Bush in parliament

(CNS): A request by McKeeva Bush MP for a delay in his forthcoming indecent assault trial has been granted by the Grand Court as a result of questions surrounding the full disclosure of evidence by the crown. Bush appeared in court on Monday, when his attorney, Dennis Brady, applied to move the case from next week until November to give the defence team time to secure emails and messages they say reveal a hidden agenda behind the prosecution.

The former premier and speaker of parliament has accused the former governor and others of seeking to oust him from power by interfering with the case and pressing the victims to make complaints against him.

In this case, Bush is facing two counts of indecent assault and two counts of common assault, which allegedly occurred during an official Ministry of Tourism cocktail event at the Ritz-Carlton last September. Bush has vehemently denied the allegations.

The court also heard that the long-serving MP was struggling to find the money to secure representation from a KC for the trial. Justice Cheryll Richards agreed to the adjournment and set a new date for the anticipated week-long jury trial for the beginning of November.