Burglary suspect charged over GT break-ins

(CNS): A 42-year-old man from George Town has been charged with two counts of burglary and was expected in court Tuesday. The police found about two and a half pounds of ganja in his possession when he was picked up in West Bay on Saturday, so he is also likely to be charged with drug dealing, as well as with assaulting police as he resisted arrest.

On Saturday, officers on patrol spotted the man, who they knew was wanted in connection with two burglaries in George Town over the last few weeks, one at a restaurant on Shedden Road and one at a liquor store on North Church Street.

According to an RCIPS release, the police officers approached the man to arrest him, but he became aggressive and tried to escape, causing a minor injury to one of the officers. However, he was apprehended and arrested on suspicion of burglary, resisting arrest and assaulting police. The officers then searched him and found the ganja.

The man is accused of taking cash and other items during the two break-ins, one on 22 August and the other on 4 September. The drug charges remain under investigation.