Burglars attempt to break open district ATM

(CNS): Police are investigating an attempt by burglars to break into a cash machine at an undisclosed location in Bodden Town. According to a brief press release from the RCIPS, an alarm was activated at “a location that hosts an ATM”, and officers were dispatched to the scene at around 3:50am Friday.

When the officers arrived, they found that the area of the building that houses the machine was broken into and the machine itself was damaged. There was no indication where this was or if the machine was at a bank, a grocery store or other shop housing an ATM somewhere along Bodden Town Road, which runs from Guard Hill in Bodden Town all the way to the Frank Sound Road junction.

The RCIPS said that a crime scene investigation was carried out at the location. It was determined that the perpetrators did not gain access to the machine and no cash was stolen.

The attempted burglary is under investigation, and detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.