AK-47, handgun and ganja found by police on patrol

AK-47 assault rifle recovered 4 September

9mm handgun with a loaded extended magazine recovered on 4 September

Ammunition recovered 4 September

AK-47 magazine and ammunition recovered 4 September

(CNS): Four people have been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences after the action of police officers on patrol in George Town on Monday afternoon led to the seizure of an AK-47 assault rifle and magazine along with a large quantity of AK-47 ammunition, a 9mm handgun with a loaded extended magazine and over 100lbs of ganja.

According to an RCIPS press release, just after 3:30pm yesterday, uniform police officers on patrol on Shedden Road saw a man known to them who appeared to be behaving suspiciously. When they approached him, he fled on foot along Liberty Lane, and the officers chased after him.

During the chase, the officers came upon two other men behaving suspiciously outside a residence on Liberty Lane. These men attempted to prevent the officers from going onto the property. While speaking to the officers, they also fled the location on foot.

The police said the officers detected the strong scent of ganja on the property, and while making enquiries under the Misuse of Drugs Act, they recovered a significant quantity of the drug. With assistance from other police units and Customs and Border Control officers, a further search of the area was carried out and more ganja was recovered, as well as the guns and ammunition.

Four people at the location — three men aged 39, 42 and 44 and a 56-year-old woman — were arrested on suspicion of possession of an unlicensed firearm. They have since been granted bail as the investigation continues.

Meanwhile, the two men who fled the house before it was searched remain at large, police said.