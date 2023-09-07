7MB vendors due to get licences in October

Beach chairs on Seven Mile Beach

(CNS): People who have applied to trade on the Seven Mile Public Beach, one of a dwindling number of places where visitors and residents are still able to access the famous beach, can expect to receive their licences to set up shop officially next month. The minister responsible for public lands, Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, told parliament Tuesday that officials were currently processing applications.

Answering a question from Deputy Leader of the Opposition Joey Hew (GTN), she said that the Public Lands Commission had been corresponding with applicants to get all the information needed to issue the licences to finally regularise the growing problem of ad hoc traders.

Vending has been increasingly troublesome on the beach, which is becoming more and more overcrowded, especially on cruise ship days, leading to a chaotic situation. It is hoped that the licensing regime will allow traditional local vendors to supply food and refreshments, souvenirs, watersports services, beach loungers and umbrellas in a more organised fashion and make sure they use the beach huts provided for vendors.

The minister confirmed that the only other public beach where commercial vending will be permitted is Coe Wood Beach in Bodden Town. She said that no traders would be allowed at the West Bay Public Beach after the temporary permission given to some vendors to sell there had expired.

Later in the day, O’Connor-Connolly presented an amendment bill to allow members of the Public Lands Commission to serve longer terms and to mandate that six of the members come from each of the districts, among other changes relating to the composition and terms of appointment of the members. The bill moved through the second reading unopposed and is expected to pass later this week.