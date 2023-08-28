WORC investigates HR complaints at hotel
(CNS): The Palm Heights hotel, which has become popular with celebrities visiting the Cayman Islands, is under investigation by Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC) after the government agency received information “about possible infractions of the Immigration Transition Act” at the Seven Mile Beach resort. Officials at WORC told CNS they were looking at allegations of people working outside the scope of permits.
“The investigation is still very much active at this time,” a senior WORC official said last week. “We are working closely with all relevant enforcement agencies.”
CNS has learned that some employees at the hotel, which is owned by Dart but managed by designer Gabriella Khalil, the founder and creative director, have made allegations about poor working conditions and discrimination at the exclusive resort.
CNS has spent two weeks asking the management at Palm Heights to comment on the allegations, giving them the platform to state their position. However, they have refused to address any of our inquiries, instead sending a series of letters through their lawyers in which they made repeated references to potential litigation even before any story had been published.
The London-based lawyers insisted that the content of all three letters was not for publication. Therefore, as we made clear to them, this means that the hotel management has still not commented on the record about the situation at the hotel, despite every effort by CNS to give them that opportunity.
The hotel has not acknowledged the WORC investigation or said if the management is cooperating with that inquiry. CNS asked whether an internal investigation had been undertaken into allegations of bullying, discrimination and victimization against any members of the supervisory team. We also asked questions about the gratuities scheme at the hotel and the management’s compliance with various legal obligations, none of which were answered on the record.
CNS was contacted earlier this month by a number of employees and surrogates, who indicated that there were concerns about how staff were being treated and made allegations of infractions of several labour-related laws.
Meanwhile, Sandy Hill, the owner of Cayman Marl Road, which has published several reports about the hotel on the website that have been discussed on Hill’s morning talk show, has not received any legal threats from the owners or management of Palm Heights. She said she stands by the reports published on the site and social media pages.
Following suggestions that Palm Heights staff members had received threats as a result of those reports and were seeking the assistance of the police, and that staff members were being escorted to and from work, CNS contacted the RCIPS, which confirmed that no investigation was underway regarding hotel staff being threatened.
We also contacted the communications team at Dart as the owners of the property, but they declined to make any comment about the allegations or the WORC investigation.
Category: Business, Local News, Tourism
WORC, DLP, what took you so long?
Do you understand the practices that have caused Caymanians to flee and be excluded from the tourism industry? Do you understand your facilitation?
It will be interesting to see if this was just people complaining about being asked to do their job.
The management’s silence speaks volumes. They’re just hoping that with enough time, people will forget about it and they may unfortunately be right.
Maids and Housemen have very low base salaries BUT they are also legally required to receive an equal, prorated portion of the gratuity collections. Again, by law, gratuity payments are 10% of the nightly rate. Generally, this scheme results in a very decent hourly wage, particularly during high season.
If the hotel is comping their “influencer” guests while utilizing some other creative scheme to generate alternative sources of revenue from their guests, then the maids, housemen and other staff are loosing out on wages as the guest payments are being earmarked toward “other” accounts. Their wages are kept artificially low while the hotel’s revenue is maintained.
We should also note that schemes like this will keep the tourist tax revenue artificially low as this is also based on 14% of the hotel’s nightly rate.
What is the connection between Gabriella and Dart? How does someone with no prior hotel management wind up as its founder? Is she here on permit?
Nothing to stop you publishing their letters. Don’t be bullied by them.
Go for it Holmes.
If I was under investigation by WORC, or any other government agency, I wouldn’t be making comments to CNS either. And I expect my attorney would also advise me not to comment to the press.
Except the do not have an attorney. They have solicitor, unqualified to formally comment on matters of domestic Cayman law.
That hotel is not owned by Dart, its financed by Daddy Dart for his kids, who have zero experience in anything, and the result is everything you’d expect…go research CNS, you’ll find this is true
The land and building are owned by Dart. The business that operates the hotel is not (at least by Daddy Dart).
Just let them work and make a living. They’ve paid for a work permit, I’m sure the staff isn’t doing brain surgery or rocket science.
No. If the allegations you defend are true, just depriving Caymanians of opportunity, diminishing the economic and social viability of Cayman, and generally disregarding our laws and way of life.
I suggest a jail term of 6 months. Or the average time it takes to get any service there. Whichever is longer.
if you want the real story just go ask any major employer about their experiences of hiring caymanians…..
if we can’t have an honest discussion how do we ever find a solution
Your right, how can we have all this great expansion of our economy without being able to get the workers we need.
I did. Maples has had very positive experiences.
… that they won’t be steamrolled, disenfranchised nor taken advantage of? If that’s the ‘real’ story then what’s the issue? I actually believe the ‘real’ story has nothing to do with the anti-Caymanian agenda you’re trying to peddle here. My understanding is the story relates solely to lower paid expat workers allegedly being taken advantage of and mistreated by this employer. But sure, let’s refocus the narrative to what bothers you most about life here.
How can the Dart organization who claims to be so “pro-Cayman” allow this to be happening till it now gets to this point? As huge of a company as they are and as many hotels that they own, one would think they would nip this in the bud right away, before it blew up on Marl Road and now on CNS. Could this be just the tip of the iceberg? Something just is not right about all this.
It’s in the story, Dart is the landlord, but has nothing to do with the running of the hotel
Curious to see if the Compass will report on this as well…. Dart protecting Dart?
The Compass isn’t owned by DART yet. Still awaiting approval apparently.
its interesting that any article that would favour Dart influence never has a paywall, full article always available.