WORC investigates HR complaints at hotel

Palm Heights hotel (photo from social media)

(CNS): The Palm Heights hotel, which has become popular with celebrities visiting the Cayman Islands, is under investigation by Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC) after the government agency received information “about possible infractions of the Immigration Transition Act” at the Seven Mile Beach resort. Officials at WORC told CNS they were looking at allegations of people working outside the scope of permits.

“The investigation is still very much active at this time,” a senior WORC official said last week. “We are working closely with all relevant enforcement agencies.”

CNS has learned that some employees at the hotel, which is owned by Dart but managed by designer Gabriella Khalil, the founder and creative director, have made allegations about poor working conditions and discrimination at the exclusive resort.

CNS has spent two weeks asking the management at Palm Heights to comment on the allegations, giving them the platform to state their position. However, they have refused to address any of our inquiries, instead sending a series of letters through their lawyers in which they made repeated references to potential litigation even before any story had been published.

The London-based lawyers insisted that the content of all three letters was not for publication. Therefore, as we made clear to them, this means that the hotel management has still not commented on the record about the situation at the hotel, despite every effort by CNS to give them that opportunity.

The hotel has not acknowledged the WORC investigation or said if the management is cooperating with that inquiry. CNS asked whether an internal investigation had been undertaken into allegations of bullying, discrimination and victimization against any members of the supervisory team. We also asked questions about the gratuities scheme at the hotel and the management’s compliance with various legal obligations, none of which were answered on the record.

CNS was contacted earlier this month by a number of employees and surrogates, who indicated that there were concerns about how staff were being treated and made allegations of infractions of several labour-related laws.

Meanwhile, Sandy Hill, the owner of Cayman Marl Road, which has published several reports about the hotel on the website that have been discussed on Hill’s morning talk show, has not received any legal threats from the owners or management of Palm Heights. She said she stands by the reports published on the site and social media pages.

Following suggestions that Palm Heights staff members had received threats as a result of those reports and were seeking the assistance of the police, and that staff members were being escorted to and from work, CNS contacted the RCIPS, which confirmed that no investigation was underway regarding hotel staff being threatened.

We also contacted the communications team at Dart as the owners of the property, but they declined to make any comment about the allegations or the WORC investigation.



