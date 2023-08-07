Women urged to report indecent assaults on buses

Public buses at George Town depot

(CNS): Police are investigating at least two cases of indecent assault on public buses, and they are urging other victims to come forward. In a brief press release with few details about the serious incidents, the RCIPS said they were investigating complaints by women who reported being inappropriately touched by another passenger while using public transport.

In addition to the two separate incidents that are already being investigated by the RCIPS Protective Services, the police suspect that there may have been other incidents that have gone unreported for various reasons.

Anyone who has been assaulted in this manner while travelling on public transport buses in the Cayman Islands is encouraged to report these incidents to the police by calling 649-2930 and leaving a message with your full name and contact details.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.