Victim assaulted in power-washer robbery

(CNS): Two men, dressed in full black clothing, wearing masks and brandishing a firearm, assaulted a man in the early hours of Thursday morning after stealing a power washer and generator from him at a car wash near the corner of Rock Hole Road and Mary Street in George Town. Police said the robbery was reported to them at about 7:30pm but the stick-up happened sometime after 1am that day.

Police said that sometime after 1:00am, a grey Honda Fit arrived at the location and the occupants engaged the victim in conversation. The car then drove off but returned a few minutes later when the passenger got out of the vehicle armed with a gun. He demanded the power wash machine and generator from the victim. The man handed the machine to the robbers, who then assaulted him before driving off with the stolen goods.

The matter is currently under investigation by CID and Task Force officers. Anyone with any information is asked to contact 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.