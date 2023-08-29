US travellers on CAL get access to TSA’s fast lane

(CNS): Cayman Airways has been approved as a TSA PreCheck® participating airline by the United States Government’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA). This means that eligible international and domestic travellers will get through the security screening much faster at all the American airports where CAL currently flies, including Miami, Tampa, New York, Denver and Los Angeles.

TSA PreCheck is an expedited screening program for low-risk travellers at more than 200 US airports. Passengers in the programme are able to skip having to remove shoes, belts, liquids, laptops and light jackets as they access the expedited TSA PreCheck lane.

Travellers who are US citizens, nationals and lawful permanent residents can apply for the PreCheck service starting at $78 for a five-year membership. After new applicants are approved, they receive a unique ‘Known Traveler Number’ (KTN), which, when added to an airline reservation, makes them eligible to use the service at the relevant US airports.

Passengers who are members of other DHS Trusted Traveler Programs, including Global Entry, NEXUS and SENTRI, may also be eligible for TSA PreCheck screening.

Enrolled airline passengers should look for the TSA PreCheck indicator (such as TSAPRECHK, TSA PRE, or TSA Pre✓) on their boarding pass to know if they are eligible for TSA PreCheck screening before their flight.