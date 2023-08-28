Thieves make off with 76 a/c units
(CNS): Police are urging the public to contact them if they have any information about the theft of 76 white Comfort Star split air-conditioning units from a vacant lot in West Bay last week. The units were stolen sometime after midday on Thursday, 17 August, and 12.30pm the following Thursday, 24 August. The units were individually boxed and stored in two padlocked containers at the lot on Up The Hill Road.
Police said the thieves cut the padlocks to gain access to the units, which the owner estimates to be worth over CI$14,000.
“The units are likely to be shipped off island or sold within the construction industry on island,” the RCiPS said.
Anyone with any information, or who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident, or might know the current location of the units is asked to contact CID at 949-4222 or 949-3999.”
Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Not cool..
76 ac units for 14k? 200 Bucks each? really? damn these local firms aren’t shy of a little markup of thats all they cost!
$14,000.00. $200.00 each .They got them for a steal! No pun intended. I bought one last year – cost me 3x that. However it is shameful that someone did this. Probably someone who knew they were there!
case will have gone cold by now.
Robbers just chllin bruh.
How does this happen without anyone seeing a thing?
lol those units are on a fishing boat headed to Roatan or Kingston already.
You don’t steal something in that quantity unless you already have a buyer outside the area.
probably on the boats on prospect drive already heading out. 🤣
No chance because our border control & port authority check all leaving vessels!
Not EXACTLY sure why, but I find myself confused and unable to digest this with the normal head-shaking gesture I would under normal robbery circumstances. I almost want to continue this post but just can’t find the right words either ….
Should look at doing an asset freeze on the suspects!
Unlocked in a vacant lot. In West Bay. It’s like the fellow wanted them stolen.
From a locked container?
Only in Cayman. Small enough island that more than a few people know where these are and who stole them. We’ll see if anyone comes forward. I really hope so.
This will really not be that difficult to solve if the RCIPS and Customs use half their brains and resources.
and therein lies the problem….
I hear that it has been hot in Honduras and Jamaica but that inexpensive relief is on the way.