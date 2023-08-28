Thieves make off with 76 a/c units

Stolen a/c units (photo supplied by the RCIPS)

(CNS): Police are urging the public to contact them if they have any information about the theft of 76 white Comfort Star split air-conditioning units from a vacant lot in West Bay last week. The units were stolen sometime after midday on Thursday, 17 August, and 12.30pm the following Thursday, 24 August. The units were individually boxed and stored in two padlocked containers at the lot on Up The Hill Road.

Police said the thieves cut the padlocks to gain access to the units, which the owner estimates to be worth over CI$14,000.

“The units are likely to be shipped off island or sold within the construction industry on island,” the RCiPS said.

Anyone with any information, or who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident, or might know the current location of the units is asked to contact CID at 949-4222 or 949-3999.”

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com