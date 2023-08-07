Son left mother for dead after psychotic episode

Jeffrey William Powery

(CNS): Jeffrey William Powery (39) appeared in court Friday for a long overdue sentencing hearing following his conviction for GBH wounding with intent in relation to a brutal attack on his mother in December 2018. Powery had left Jolene Powery for dead after beating her into a coma at her home in West Bay when his undiagnosed but very serious mental health problem spiralled out of control.

Powery has been on remand at HMP Northward for well over four years, but a catalogue of mental health issues delayed the sentencing hearing. During his appearance via video link from prison, the court heard that Powery, who is now on medication, is still “a very unwell man” and suffers from psychosis and bipolar disorder.

As the crown set out its case against him, the court heard how he had become increasingly violent towards his mother in the build-up to the attack and how his behaviour had spiralled out of control. His reported conversations with neighbours and family revealed his “grossly delusional thoughts” at the time, which led to a manic episode.

On the night of the extremely violent attack, he had gone to his mother’s home, and neighbours heard them arguing. Powery is believed to have beaten his mother about the head with a rock and left her in a pool of her own blood. About 24 hours later, after people had raised the alarm, police officers entered the house and found her unconscious as a result of massive head trauma.

Although Jolene Powery, who was 57 years old at the time, survived, she is debilitated. The court heard that she currently resides at the Pines Retirement Home, where she requires round-the-clock care, having suffered life-changing injuries that required numerous surgeries to remove parts of her brain.

The prosecutor told the court that Powery had shown a “callous disregard for his mother when he left her unconscious, with a “casual indifference to whether she lived or died”. He said Powery had spent the following day having lunch with his father and updating his resume at the George Town Library, saying nothing to anyone while his mother lay in a coma where he had left her the night before.

But Powery’s defence attorney told the court that the case had to be “viewed through the prism of his mental health condition. He described his client as extremely remorseful and said that he still loves his mother very deeply. He said this was a tragic incident and that Powery’s crime had to be considered against the backdrop of his serious illness.

According to mental health reports, Powery has suffered from his conditions for well over a decade. He was suffering from numerous psychoses for many years before the crime but was not really aware of his deteriorating and serious problems. He believed he was becoming “stressed” at the time because of financial difficulties.

But this lack of diagnosis and treatment had made Powery’s symptoms much worse, according to the doctors who evaluated him. Self-medicating with liquor and drugs, Powery had begun behaving out of character sometime before the brutal and prolonged attack on his mother, which happened as his delusional state and bipolar disorder spiralled out of control.

Sometime before the violent episode, he had quit a very good job. He had also started to become violent towards his wife and engaging in impulsive high-risk behaviour, such as stealing his friends’ cars and shoplifting, as well as beating up his mother on several previous occasions.

The attack was a manifestation of his severe mental health disorder, his attorney said as he outlined his client’s circumstances. He said this was not an excuse for the horrific violence but was an explanation that had to be considered when the court ruled on how long Powery will serve behind bars.

Justice Cheryll Richards, who presided over the hearing, adjourned the case to give herself time to consider all of the information about the case. She will deliver a sentencing ruling on 25 August.