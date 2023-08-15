Serial violent offender jailed for five years

Courthouse in George Town

(CNS): A West Bay man with a string of over 100 previous convictions who violently assaulted his nephew with a machete in January has been jailed for five years. Eladio Chesley Brown (54) badly wounded his nephew after the younger man came to the house to break up a violent argument between Brown and his daughter.

Worried about his cousin after seeing and hearing the angry dispute, the 33-year-old victim armed himself with a machete and went over to his uncle’s house in the family yard in Caribbean Lane to try to stop the altercation. But when the defendant opened the door, he too was armed with a machete and immediately swung it at his nephew, striking the younger man on the chest, head and shoulder.

According to the case against Brown, he did not stop the attack when his nephew fell to the ground and struck him at least two more times, hitting him in the face and across his jaw. Despite multiple injuries, the nephew made it to the West Bay police station and was immediately taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery on his jaw and other treatment.

Although his injuries were not permanent, the scars from the wounds are. According to a victim impact report submitted to the court, the victim was severely impacted by the attack, not just physically but emotionally, compounded by the fact that it was his uncle who caused him so much harm.

Brown was arrested and later charged with GBH wounding with intent but denied the allegation. He claimed his nephew had attacked him and his response was self-defence. However, Brown was unhurt while his nephew sustained several serious injuries to his head, face, shoulders and chest.

He was found guilty following a trial earlier this year. Already on remand, Brown appeared in Grand Court via video link from HMP Northward on Friday for sentencing. Justice Cheryll Richards, the presiding judge, noted that he has a violent history, with dozens of convictions for assault on his rap sheet and more than one hundred previous offences, several of them against family and friends.

A psychiatric report documented that while Brown does not suffer from a specific mental health condition, he has a personality disorder and grew up in a violent, dysfunctional environment. He also has an alcohol abuse problem that fuels his anger.

The report said that Brown is paranoid and believes everyone is out to get him, but he also has an “inflated sense of self-importance” and showed a “blatant disregard for social norms”. However, these hide deep insecurities that keep him angry and defensive, with a permanent feeling of mistrust towards others.

Given his violent history and the seriousness of the offence, the judge started her sentence at six years. But she took into account the element of provocation and the personality problems documented in the report and reduced the sentence to five years.