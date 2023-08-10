PR refusals unlikely to stick, say lawyers
(CNS): Many of the points-based applications for permanent residency that have been refused over the last year are likely to be overturned on appeal because the process leading to those decisions remains flawed, according to Nick Joseph of HSM, which specialises in immigration work. As WORC tackles the application backlog administratively, Joseph says that those who have been turned down were done so unlawfully.
In his latest email update to the dozens of clients his firm is helping through the permanent residency and Caymanian status application process, Joseph said that in 97% of the cases that HSM has dealt with that were refused, the decisions were changed on appeal due to the identification of errors.
Joseph explained that many more applications had been granted based on the exposure of those mistakes as well as the ongoing problems within the system that have not been addressed, especially the problems with the arbitrary nature of how points are awarded.
“We have succeeded in establishing an error by the authorities in approximately 97% of cases, and to date our appeals have resulted in the grant of PR, directly and indirectly, to hundreds of persons, not as a grant by the board or director of WORC, but by the Immigration Appeals Tribunal standing in their shoes,” he wrote.
For reasons that have yet to be explained, the current members of the Permanent Residency and Caymanian Status Board, who were appointed in 2021, haven’t made any decisions on applications based on the point system. The board has, however, made determinations in relation to applications for PR based on marriage.
However, since the chairman, Steve McField, was also appointed to lead a review and publish a report recommending changes to the PR system, especially the points, the board has stopped making decisions in anticipation of the report. This has been expected since last December, but in a recent appearance on Radio Cayman, McField said that the report is now due to be completed in September.
In the meantime, the decisions that have been made on PR over the last year for points-based applications were made by WORC Director Jeremy Scott and his team. According to the latest figures from WORC, there is a backlog of at least 150 points-based PR applications. Around 320 applications have been considered so far this year and 195 were granted, 114 refused and the rest deferred, according to WORC.
But based on HSM’s numbers, Joseph believes that these figures may be flawed and that many refusals will be overturned and granted by the appeals tribunal. He said that his firm continues to monitor the scoring of applications for PR when the firm receives confirmation of grants and the occasional refusals.
As a result, they are noting “material errors”, mostly relating to the underscoring of points. “Efforts to resolve the issues with the immigration authorities on behalf of all applicants are yet to bear obvious fruit,” he wrote this week. “We are hopeful for imminent change.”
He added, “As a consequence of our review, we have a high degree of confidence that most refusals that we have seen may be unlawful. In our opinion, there is an ongoing opacity and arbitrariness in decision making — largely as a result of the lack of clear, published and consistently applied policies generally and specifically relating to the assessment of points.”
Joseph welcomed the effort that Scott and his WORC team have made to address the board’s neglect of points-based PR applications, but it is clear that resources continue to be an issue for one of the government’s busiest departments.
WORC was promised trained administrators more than five years ago, but it has not retained the full complement of staff needed to meet the workload, with only one of the original six administrators still there. Joseph told his clients that the “department plainly needs more support to assist it in its difficult and critical role”.
He noted that PR applications are now taking around 15 months — somewhat less than the more than two years some applicants were waiting until relatively recently.
Category: Government Administration, Local News, Politics
The ‘imminent change’ which is necessary is a cessation of overpopulation for the sake of the greedy few at the expense of all.
Jeremy DOT you I’s and CROSS your T’s my friend! they will try anything to over-run this island. There aint no need for more PR its time to close the door and let us blossom again! Any politician not standing with you on this WE the people shall vote out! so ya’ll that ready this better stand in unison with this man!
Shameful conduct in the part of the Chairman and the PR Board. Their job is to determine applications based on the merits prescribed by the law. Instead, they have unilaterally decided to dig their heels in and mess with peoples lives by putting a moratorium on decisions – since 2021.
Where is the Dwayne Seymour and why hasn’t he stepped in here as the minister in charged with overseeing border control and labor?
Just change the immigration law to make immigration more difficult similar to larger countries that discourage immigration and that are revamping immigration to make it difficult due to issues with the large immigration influx or actually enforce the immigration law instead of rubber stamping work permits.
Or just suggest they all move to Canada. Canada wants immigrants. Go there.
Dear Nick
How can WORC accept an application for PR and then the Board not deal with it in anticipation of new regulations? those applications were submitted subject to the current Regulations, not the regulations MR McField is anticipating will be adopted by Cabinet! If they refuse any applications that were submitted prior to the new Regulations, is that also an appeal ground ?
The way expats are treated in their legitimate way through the system is a national embarrassment. I have a good friend and his wife who came to our islands from the UK 17 yrs ago. Despite working a minimum wage job our Caymanians aren’t interested in doing, they have worked hard, saved hard, made a life for themselves here. They’ve spent tens of thousands on work permit fees, immigration fees and expenses, lawyer fees, medical fees, PR fees, naturalization fees, status fees, more PR fees, more lawyer fees etc.
And still don’t have status. Once the husband is granted his, then the wife has to apply for hers, now being married to a Caymanian. They have another 3 years + ahead of them until its completed. 20 years! Tens of thousands of dollars. They are more deserving of being called Caymanian than many of the layabouts and criminals born on our shores and claiming it by birth. I am all for limiting the number of expats on the island and supporting our own into better jobs, but for good people who have made a life here in the community and are deserving the path should be easier for them, instead of the constant hurdles and delays thrown in their way.
The backlog is more than 150. If 40 are applying each month, it is closer to 600. Many of those persons have dependents, who will themselves get PR upon the grant to a parent/spouse. The numbers of people being deprived PR at present would appear to be more than 1,000. Perhaps much more.