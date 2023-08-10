PR refusals unlikely to stick, say lawyers

WORC Director Jeremy Scott

(CNS): Many of the points-based applications for permanent residency that have been refused over the last year are likely to be overturned on appeal because the process leading to those decisions remains flawed, according to Nick Joseph of HSM, which specialises in immigration work. As WORC tackles the application backlog administratively, Joseph says that those who have been turned down were done so unlawfully.

In his latest email update to the dozens of clients his firm is helping through the permanent residency and Caymanian status application process, Joseph said that in 97% of the cases that HSM has dealt with that were refused, the decisions were changed on appeal due to the identification of errors.

Joseph explained that many more applications had been granted based on the exposure of those mistakes as well as the ongoing problems within the system that have not been addressed, especially the problems with the arbitrary nature of how points are awarded.

“We have succeeded in establishing an error by the authorities in approximately 97% of cases, and to date our appeals have resulted in the grant of PR, directly and indirectly, to hundreds of persons, not as a grant by the board or director of WORC, but by the Immigration Appeals Tribunal standing in their shoes,” he wrote.

For reasons that have yet to be explained, the current members of the Permanent Residency and Caymanian Status Board, who were appointed in 2021, haven’t made any decisions on applications based on the point system. The board has, however, made determinations in relation to applications for PR based on marriage.

However, since the chairman, Steve McField, was also appointed to lead a review and publish a report recommending changes to the PR system, especially the points, the board has stopped making decisions in anticipation of the report. This has been expected since last December, but in a recent appearance on Radio Cayman, McField said that the report is now due to be completed in September.

In the meantime, the decisions that have been made on PR over the last year for points-based applications were made by WORC Director Jeremy Scott and his team. According to the latest figures from WORC, there is a backlog of at least 150 points-based PR applications. Around 320 applications have been considered so far this year and 195 were granted, 114 refused and the rest deferred, according to WORC.

But based on HSM’s numbers, Joseph believes that these figures may be flawed and that many refusals will be overturned and granted by the appeals tribunal. He said that his firm continues to monitor the scoring of applications for PR when the firm receives confirmation of grants and the occasional refusals.

As a result, they are noting “material errors”, mostly relating to the underscoring of points. “Efforts to resolve the issues with the immigration authorities on behalf of all applicants are yet to bear obvious fruit,” he wrote this week. “We are hopeful for imminent change.”

He added, “As a consequence of our review, we have a high degree of confidence that most refusals that we have seen may be unlawful. In our opinion, there is an ongoing opacity and arbitrariness in decision making — largely as a result of the lack of clear, published and consistently applied policies generally and specifically relating to the assessment of points.”

Joseph welcomed the effort that Scott and his WORC team have made to address the board’s neglect of points-based PR applications, but it is clear that resources continue to be an issue for one of the government’s busiest departments.

WORC was promised trained administrators more than five years ago, but it has not retained the full complement of staff needed to meet the workload, with only one of the original six administrators still there. Joseph told his clients that the “department plainly needs more support to assist it in its difficult and critical role”.

He noted that PR applications are now taking around 15 months — somewhat less than the more than two years some applicants were waiting until relatively recently.