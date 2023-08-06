PPM presses premier for more action on COL
(CNS): Following news of another interest rate hike, the opposition is pressing Premier Wayne Panton to do more to help people navigate the rising cost of living. But PPM Leader Roy McTaggart has called for an increase of more than 50% in the monthly stipend for the elderly, as well as a freeze on water rates, the removal of fuel duty and a reduction in stamp duty for Caymanians.
He said the Cayman Islands Government must also push local banks to do more to help people manage the interest rate increases.
In the latest press release from the opposition, McTaggart urged the government to adopt a list of recommendations that he said would help with the cost-of-living crisis. He also wants the premier to be more transparent about his talks with the Cayman Islands Bankers Association over their insistence on how they are adopting the US interest rate increases.
McTaggart wrote to Premier Wayne Paton on 12 July with his suggestions for addressing the challenges most normal families are facing, but he said he has had no response. Panton announced this week that the banks had confirmed they would stick to the agreement to defer interest rates and that he was still in talks with them about not increasing local rates every time there is a federal reserve hike. However, the PPM leader said he was not doing enough.
“It is imperative that more is done, including banks proactively considering suitable programmes to avoid any further increases in loan payments caused by interest rate rises,” McTaggart said, adding Panton had to do more than hope and expect. “I would have expected something firmer than that,” he said. “Premier Panton needs to call the banks to the table to discuss the specific recommendations I have given him, along with any others he has in mind.”
Unlike the premier, who is in talks with the banks to stop increasing rates here every time the Fed increases rates in the US, McTaggart said the banks should extend the loan agreement period to help people spread the increased costs.
The PPM leader also repeated his call for the government to increase the ex gratia monthly payment of $950 that goes to veterans and those in need, most of whom are elderly people. He said that over time, the value was being eroded. “The premier and his government are failing to take the action necessary to relieve hard-pressed Caymanian families facing the cost-of-living crisis,” he said.
The Progressives gradually increased the payments to those in need from $500 to $950 during the eight years they led two administrations. But McTaggart is now calling on the government to increase those payments by 58% in this budget, effectively in one jump, which would be an increase of more than $15 million per year. The budget for ex gratia payments for 2023 was forecast to be more than $26 million.
See the PPM Leader’s letter to the government below.
as much as I’m not a fan of PACT and it’s leader, the reality is there is not much the government can do. These are external forces at play they have no control over. Any relief they could provide will still not be enough. the best course of action unfortunately is to tighten your belts. it’s going to be a bumpy ride this decade.
What they could do if they really wanted is adjust duty to inflation. Cost of goods coming into the islands is so so so much higher they could reduce the duty rate so that their income remains neutral.
Now you’ll notice that their surplus however as a percentage of revenue is smaller than it has been historically. Which is why they can’t do what I’ve outlined above. The government is spending like mad and where are the results?
He’s the reality: government spending is like a ratchet. It goes one way: up. Which means CIG is beholden to its own spending habits and therefore needs to keep its revenue streams commensurately high. So duty will remain high regardless of the underlying price of goods. Fees will remain high. WP numbers and fees will stay high.
CIG is not held accountable for its spending and we are not getting value for money that goes into that machine. Look at their spending now compared to about ten years ago. It’s roughly double. Are we getting double the roads? Double the police? Double the education? Double the NAU services? What services are we getting that are being provided at the proportionate rate to the increase in expenditure?
Economies of scale are supposed to make things cheaper. Except here where it just gets worse and worse.
The banks 30 notice means nothing.
This will need to be found in the next paycheck!!
How??!!
Premier of the Cayman Islands Hon. Wayne Panton has sent congratulations to Prime Minister Andrew Holness and the people of Jamaica on their 61st Independence Day.
Today, August 6th, Jamaica celebrates 61 years of Independence. On this day in 1962, the Jamaican Independence Act was put into effect, effectively ending 300 years of British colonial rule.
“Today, we join in celebrating the remarkable journey of Jamaica as they commemorate their independence. On this momentous occasion, we reflect upon the intertwined history and close connections that exist between our two countries, one that continues to resonate strongly today through shared relationships,” Premier Panton said.
He added, “Over the years, Jamaica has served as a strong support system for the people of the Cayman Islands, from our seafaring and ship-building days, to many of our successful businessmen and women being educated in Jamaica. In addition, we have also been able to call on Jamaica for many of its resources from food to medical services, whenever needed.”
He further stated that one of the strongest ties that bind Cayman and Jamaica is that many Caymanians can trace their roots back to this beautiful island nation.
“With our national flag carrier, Cayman Airways, flying to and from Jamaica frequently, we have been able to share our home with our extended Jamaican family. Additionally, the unique melodies of Jamaican music have been embraced by our people, with many local musicians infusing Jamaican rhythms into their own music – showing a deep appreciation for the talent that Jamaica has shared with the world. Similarly, Jamaican influences can also be found in our dance, arts and craft, and many of our foods,” he said.
Panton reaffirmed Cayman’s commitment to continued collaboration, cooperation, and friendship with Jamaica, pointing out that as an independent nation, Jamaica has been resilient and has been making remarkable contributions to the region and world.
“On behalf of the people of the Cayman Islands, I extend heartfelt congratulations to Jamaica and its people on their Independence. May Jamaica be filled with joy, unity and a continued brighter future,” Premier Panton said.
Independence Day is celebrated on August 6th every year. One of the main events on Independence Day is the Independence Grand Gala, held in Kingston.
Every year, the celebrations start on August 1st with Emancipation Day and continue all week leading up to Independence Day on August 6th. Jamaicans at home and abroad are participating in activities to mark the country’s 61st year of Independence under the theme: ‘Jamaica 61… Proud and Strong’.
In recognition of Jamaica’s Independence, Google has dedicated a Doodle to Jamaica today.
Happy Independence Day, Jamaica!
Does this mean that we are on the same road of becoming independent? I just have one question: are you all that stupid? Three times stupid and stuck on dumb? We have lost it Cayman, believe it or not!! We are no longer leaders, but stupid followers. Who the hell want to follow the stupid decisions made by Jamaica in the past? One of the worst crime ridden islands in the Caribbean!! Look at the crime rate of Cayman in the past 15 years, is this what we want? This is a stupid comment on the Premier of the Cayman Islands. Please Cayman, wake up and stop this stupidity, or we are all going to suffer. As a Caymanian, this is why I am leaving my beautiful islands and heading elsewhere. I am so sorry, but we have lost it!!
By the way, wasn’t it the Pantons, that fought that we don’t go independent and become a part of Jamaica? The real BALLS Pantons!! I wonder sometimes, if it is just for votes?
Listen, if you’ve never held any significant role in any event or had to give a significant speech of any kind just shut it. Showing respect for a country we have deep ties with does not mean we want to follow in their foot steps. If you’re leaving, just leave. No need to make it public.
Too funny. CIG, which is basically bankrupt if you add in the debt they owe, now wants to tell the banks how to run their financials so the Caymanian people(the ones who incurred the dept) can continue to survive off of dept incurred instead of being responsible like most of the rest of the world. This will not end well for all those responsible for being irresponsible with Caymanian money. When those who loaned the money realize that they will never be repaid Cayman islands government(and their welfare state) is finished. Who does not see that coming ?
And we could always enforce the Maintenance Act (but choose not to)… We have met the enemy and he is us.
PACT will do nothing beneficial, nor PPM. We are and always will be the means to the politicians and their owners ends. Same everywhere since forever and voting harder won’t ever change that.
I call bull%&*t on Roy and his compatriots. While an increase in stipends would help (even better would be indexing them to inflation) those in need, the other suggestions just put the funding of the government at risk (fuel duty, stamp duty). Inflation is a global phenemenon and our little country can’t change that. Banks are global – where to you think the money for mortgages comes from? Banks are responsible to their shareholders (as is CUC), not the gummint. If people take out variable rate mortgages that they cannot repay, they are either irresponsible or poorly educated (or both). Get a fixed rate mortgage, with the shortest paydown period you can afford.
Doe anyone know exactly how many Caymanian “veterans” there are? Veterans of what exactly? There were very few Caymanians who served in WW2 and as the war ended 78 years ago they would well into their 90s by now. I am not saying there are none, but how many is it?
Not to worry Wayne agreed with them to delay any rate increases for a few weeks lmao what a guy. Wayne Pantin does not care about poor people!!!