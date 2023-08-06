PPM presses premier for more action on COL

(CNS): Following news of another interest rate hike, the opposition is pressing Premier Wayne Panton to do more to help people navigate the rising cost of living. But PPM Leader Roy McTaggart has called for an increase of more than 50% in the monthly stipend for the elderly, as well as a freeze on water rates, the removal of fuel duty and a reduction in stamp duty for Caymanians.

He said the Cayman Islands Government must also push local banks to do more to help people manage the interest rate increases.

In the latest press release from the opposition, McTaggart urged the government to adopt a list of recommendations that he said would help with the cost-of-living crisis. He also wants the premier to be more transparent about his talks with the Cayman Islands Bankers Association over their insistence on how they are adopting the US interest rate increases.

McTaggart wrote to Premier Wayne Paton on 12 July with his suggestions for addressing the challenges most normal families are facing, but he said he has had no response. Panton announced this week that the banks had confirmed they would stick to the agreement to defer interest rates and that he was still in talks with them about not increasing local rates every time there is a federal reserve hike. However, the PPM leader said he was not doing enough.

“It is imperative that more is done, including banks proactively considering suitable programmes to avoid any further increases in loan payments caused by interest rate rises,” McTaggart said, adding Panton had to do more than hope and expect. “I would have expected something firmer than that,” he said. “Premier Panton needs to call the banks to the table to discuss the specific recommendations I have given him, along with any others he has in mind.”

Unlike the premier, who is in talks with the banks to stop increasing rates here every time the Fed increases rates in the US, McTaggart said the banks should extend the loan agreement period to help people spread the increased costs.

The PPM leader also repeated his call for the government to increase the ex gratia monthly payment of $950 that goes to veterans and those in need, most of whom are elderly people. He said that over time, the value was being eroded. “The premier and his government are failing to take the action necessary to relieve hard-pressed Caymanian families facing the cost-of-living crisis,” he said.

The Progressives gradually increased the payments to those in need from $500 to $950 during the eight years they led two administrations. But McTaggart is now calling on the government to increase those payments by 58% in this budget, effectively in one jump, which would be an increase of more than $15 million per year. The budget for ex gratia payments for 2023 was forecast to be more than $26 million.