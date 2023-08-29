PPM doubts PACT will achieve budget cut
(CNS): Cutting almost $50 million in spending over the last four months of the year is a huge task, Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart has said following news that Premier Wayne Panton is seeking an 8.5% reduction in the budget for the remainder of this year. In his latest video message, McTaggart said the need to cut spending is because the Cayman Islands Government is now unlikely to meet its revised revenue target.
Taking aim at the PACT Government, McTaggart said that to make the cuts, the CIG would need to “show an unusual unity of purpose and collective restraint”. He said that Panton, who is returning to office following a short vacation, must be “prepared to roll up his shirt sleeves to bring his ministers together and make the hard decisions”.
The opposition leader said a more fundamental review of government spending and budget plans would be required, and the premier, as finance minister, must be prepared to challenge his colleagues’ spending plans so that he can resolve his immediate problem with the 2023 finances before he brings the 2024/2025 budget to parliament later this year.
McTaggart, who was the PPM’s finance minister in the last administration, said the next budget must be based on a firm understanding of the current financial picture and a realistic assessment of Cayman’s future economic and financial prospects. He said the recently released unaudited results and Panton’s announcement about the need for spending cuts “raise serious questions”.
The premier has denied that his recent memo to the civil service requesting spending cuts was particularly unusual or any indication that the public finances are in trouble. He told CNS recently that this is exactly what the minister of finance should be doing to ensure that spending is properly managed and controlled.
According to the CIG’s latest figures, it had overspent during the first half of the year by around CI$15 million, and the premier is keen to rein that back in and cut upcoming spending. In a statement released last week, he said it was about strong, proactive fiscal management.
“Positive financial outcomes should not simply be left to chance; they need to be carefully planned and managed and even more so with an organisation as large as a government,” Panton said. “Issuing the memo was the responsible action to take and guidance memos are hardly unusual in government. The $977 million target sought for Operating Expenditures for the 2023 financial year is realistic and reasonable, considering that such expenditures totalled approximately $970 million in 2022.”
However, McTaggart suggested that the problem lies with the failure of the government to collect the additional revenue that Panton had announced it would back in April. “The six-month financials indicate that at the half year, with a majority of government income already banked, only $27 million in extra revenue has been received,” he said.
This means the CIG needs to collect an extra $32 million over the next four months to meet the revised revenue target, which McTaggart said the government was unlikely to manage. “With more than half of the expected revenue already collected this year… that is a tall ask when revenues are at their lowest during the second half of the year,” he said.
The opposition leader said the premier must know that the income targets are in danger of being missed, which has made him focus on the level of government spending. He suggested that the risk of government failing to generate sufficient revenue was the reason the premier was now concerned with spending and asking for the nearly $50 million cut over the remainder of the year.
“Ministers must now exercise the restraint being asked of them by Premier Panton. The government must avoid any deficit risk or falling afoul of the Framework for Fiscal Responsibility. The government’s latest figures suggest that growth in a key part of the economy is slowing,” McTaggart said, referring to the construction sector. He claimed that the Progressives had “warned for months of an apparent slowdown in the sector”.
However, some see a downside in the construction boom as it has resulted in runaway development that has made many Caymanians feel left behind, with little to no chance of property ownership, while leading to an increase in the population that has caused a number of socioeconomic problems.
While construction accounts for some 15% of the domestic economy, it does not employ the number of Caymanians it once did. Wages in the sector have dropped dramatically since the post-Ivan building boom due to a huge influx of overseas labour.
However, the PPM has made no secret of its support for development and construction, and the opposition leader implied that the sector is now in trouble, adding to the government’s financial woes.
“We have repeatedly warned the government of the need to prioritise their spending. We have said that every minister will not be able to get everything they want to see done. The premier typically ignored our pleas and put it down to politicking on our part,” he said.
But the opposition has also been calling on the government to spend more and forfeit revenue, despite their claims of being an experienced former government that had resolved the country’s public finance problems and steered it through the pandemic.
McTaggart has issued several public statements calling on the CIG to increase the monthly benefit payments to the elderly, veterans, disabled and long-term indigent. Meanwhile, David Wight MP has called on the government to implement his private member’s motion, which passed in parliament in June 2022, calling for the zero-duty cap for first-time Caymanian home buyers to be extended for properties valued up to $500,000 and reductions for all other local property buyers.
Last year, McTaggart also called on the CIG to give the surplus back to the people. In his statement this week, he claimed the opposition has consistently argued for spending to be on Caymanians facing the cost-of-living crisis while PACT was spending on “pet projects”.
“Ministers seem more concerned about pursuing their pet projects. That must stop,” he said as he called for restraint and responsibility as ministers draw up their new budget plans.
See the opposition leader’s statement below:
Memo to PPM: It isn’t necessary for you to put out a knee-jerk negative response to every single PACT initiative. That’s American-style politics at its worst — and just look at what a train wreck America’s governance is these days. Further, this particular initiative — reducing government spending — is an extremely good thing for our country. (Just look at the horrendous debt debacle that America is trapped in, a teachable moment if ever there was one.) Or is your endless negativity the result of a desire to seize power for PPM at any cost and at the earliest opportunity?
Is Roy even of a sound enough mind anymore to realise the far-reaching implications of his wishes when he kneels down by his bedside each night praying for the Government to fail?
Yes, Roy would burn Cayman to the ground if it meant he could be king of the ashes.
So much for the 5% COLA that this government had previously promised the civil service.
The PACT government’s spending is historic.
I am truly disgusted but did not expect any better from a group of independents that have their own agendas. They continue to ignore inflation, declining construction, job placement versus permits and the list can go on.
They will not find the $50million to cut in the last quarter this fiscal year. The chief officers and senior civil servants need to grow some balls and challenge the stupidity but they won’t cause they need their jobs.
You want cuts to the budget Mr. Premier? How about all elected members and civil servants start contributing to their health care premiums. That will solve your problem overnight. This suggestion caused Marco Archer to lose his seat. He may be short in stature but he had big enough balls then the lot of them combined.
$50mln out of a billion plus Annual Budget is actually <5% of an already enormously falsified balance sheet, skewed for over a decade by the PPM’s lead financial manipulator, and reappointed current minister.
The Roads Minister is doing his part. Got his family business helping NRA. It’s all good.
Yes why is the Auditor General silent on this? His family business is doing roadwork, his family runs the district office and gets paid What the heck?????
Please bring back the LOL button. We need it every day.
I tend to agree with Roy for once. But then again I don’t think PPM could achieve anything of the same.
As has been said before CIG is a bloated ineffective organisation that rewards poor performing managers instead of weeding them out.
How many civil servants are suspended or on required leave? How many civil servants just don’t come to work yet get paid full salaries to sit at home or work their second jobs whilst getting a full time CIG salary?
How many elderly managers and employees still work within government when they should have been retired years ago? We all know these people yet nothing is done. No accountability, no transparency, one big cover up!
Third world is always more expensive. Never less. Get rid of third world politics and thousand will starve. It will happen some day but no one wants to live to see it soon. Pay the money or pay the other way.
PPM is the only true party that can straiten out our problems. Sir Alden is the best Premier we ever had. It will be wonderful once they are back in power. First thing that needs to be stopped in the stupid rich people terminal that those two spend happy persons (Kenny & Rosa) want to blow all the money on.Thank you Honorable McTaggart!
lmao
I would far rather trust Hon Roy McTaggart , as an experienced professional accountant, senior partner of KPMG, and multi generational Caymanian, over some hurry come up book-keeper that UDPact presents to do the numbers dem.
Pretend it’s your money…. Which one them would you choose to protect it..?
The same “Honorable” Roy McTaggart that couldn’t keep track of duty exemptions because they gave so many away during his tenure? No, thank you. None of our current options are worthwhile, Alden’s senile handpuppet included.
The PPM engineered much of the political corruption, Cayman’s originating debt, the false accounting, and the enabled unaccountability. Voters need to recalibrate and direct who can be eligible to speak like Roy is doing. Banning convicted criminals might be a start.
are you a real person? nobody actually talks like this.
The deck of cards is close to falling down. no fan of Ray or Sir Aldean but realistically the money train is slowly grinding to a halt, and the concept of austerity could become a reality fairly soon. welcome to the real world cig.
so what would you do ppm…or what did you do when in power?
how many miller shaw or e&y recommendations did you implement?
The ppm showed over the two last terms that they could properly manage government finances and grow the economy.
At no point over the last 8 years did Alden need to send out a memo like Wayne did.
PACT and Panton started in chaos and has governed in chaos. With two years to go. God help us.
How many unqualified audited government accounts did the PPM get while in Government?
None
The PPM left government in an absolute mess, remember those expensive overseas offices for their friends, millions wasted.
Signing deal with DART for dump just before being kicked out.
This was either done either purposely, or negligently, either should show they cannot be trusted in Government again.
Such hypocrisy coming from McTaggart
lmao properly manage government finances? Ask them to show us how much they gave away in duty concessions. We’ll wait for the report.
Don’t worry – Kenny, Jay & Jon-Jon will save us!
its all nonsense from do-nothing-pp and no-plan-pact.
neither have brought in any major economic policy or proposal to reduce spending or increase revenue….
the cayman island economy is a house of cards that is about to collapse due uncontrolled spending. slow down in construction or financial services will cripple the cayman economy….as both recent governments have wasted billions with nothing to show for it.
anon 344 and our other choice is who?
the people tried to run to independents and has not worked. the government is being held together with cobwebs