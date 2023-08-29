PPM doubts PACT will achieve budget cut

Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart delivers his message about CIG spending, August 2023

(CNS): Cutting almost $50 million in spending over the last four months of the year is a huge task, Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart has said following news that Premier Wayne Panton is seeking an 8.5% reduction in the budget for the remainder of this year. In his latest video message, McTaggart said the need to cut spending is because the Cayman Islands Government is now unlikely to meet its revised revenue target.

Taking aim at the PACT Government, McTaggart said that to make the cuts, the CIG would need to “show an unusual unity of purpose and collective restraint”. He said that Panton, who is returning to office following a short vacation, must be “prepared to roll up his shirt sleeves to bring his ministers together and make the hard decisions”.

The opposition leader said a more fundamental review of government spending and budget plans would be required, and the premier, as finance minister, must be prepared to challenge his colleagues’ spending plans so that he can resolve his immediate problem with the 2023 finances before he brings the 2024/2025 budget to parliament later this year.

McTaggart, who was the PPM’s finance minister in the last administration, said the next budget must be based on a firm understanding of the current financial picture and a realistic assessment of Cayman’s future economic and financial prospects. He said the recently released unaudited results and Panton’s announcement about the need for spending cuts “raise serious questions”.

The premier has denied that his recent memo to the civil service requesting spending cuts was particularly unusual or any indication that the public finances are in trouble. He told CNS recently that this is exactly what the minister of finance should be doing to ensure that spending is properly managed and controlled.

According to the CIG’s latest figures, it had overspent during the first half of the year by around CI$15 million, and the premier is keen to rein that back in and cut upcoming spending. In a statement released last week, he said it was about strong, proactive fiscal management.

“Positive financial outcomes should not simply be left to chance; they need to be carefully planned and managed and even more so with an organisation as large as a government,” Panton said. “Issuing the memo was the responsible action to take and guidance memos are hardly unusual in government. The $977 million target sought for Operating Expenditures for the 2023 financial year is realistic and reasonable, considering that such expenditures totalled approximately $970 million in 2022.”

However, McTaggart suggested that the problem lies with the failure of the government to collect the additional revenue that Panton had announced it would back in April. “The six-month financials indicate that at the half year, with a majority of government income already banked, only $27 million in extra revenue has been received,” he said.

This means the CIG needs to collect an extra $32 million over the next four months to meet the revised revenue target, which McTaggart said the government was unlikely to manage. “With more than half of the expected revenue already collected this year… that is a tall ask when revenues are at their lowest during the second half of the year,” he said.

The opposition leader said the premier must know that the income targets are in danger of being missed, which has made him focus on the level of government spending. He suggested that the risk of government failing to generate sufficient revenue was the reason the premier was now concerned with spending and asking for the nearly $50 million cut over the remainder of the year.

“Ministers must now exercise the restraint being asked of them by Premier Panton. The government must avoid any deficit risk or falling afoul of the Framework for Fiscal Responsibility. The government’s latest figures suggest that growth in a key part of the economy is slowing,” McTaggart said, referring to the construction sector. He claimed that the Progressives had “warned for months of an apparent slowdown in the sector”.

However, some see a downside in the construction boom as it has resulted in runaway development that has made many Caymanians feel left behind, with little to no chance of property ownership, while leading to an increase in the population that has caused a number of socioeconomic problems.

While construction accounts for some 15% of the domestic economy, it does not employ the number of Caymanians it once did. Wages in the sector have dropped dramatically since the post-Ivan building boom due to a huge influx of overseas labour.

However, the PPM has made no secret of its support for development and construction, and the opposition leader implied that the sector is now in trouble, adding to the government’s financial woes.

“We have repeatedly warned the government of the need to prioritise their spending. We have said that every minister will not be able to get everything they want to see done. The premier typically ignored our pleas and put it down to politicking on our part,” he said.

But the opposition has also been calling on the government to spend more and forfeit revenue, despite their claims of being an experienced former government that had resolved the country’s public finance problems and steered it through the pandemic.

McTaggart has issued several public statements calling on the CIG to increase the monthly benefit payments to the elderly, veterans, disabled and long-term indigent. Meanwhile, David Wight MP has called on the government to implement his private member’s motion, which passed in parliament in June 2022, calling for the zero-duty cap for first-time Caymanian home buyers to be extended for properties valued up to $500,000 and reductions for all other local property buyers.

Last year, McTaggart also called on the CIG to give the surplus back to the people. In his statement this week, he claimed the opposition has consistently argued for spending to be on Caymanians facing the cost-of-living crisis while PACT was spending on “pet projects”.

“Ministers seem more concerned about pursuing their pet projects. That must stop,” he said as he called for restraint and responsibility as ministers draw up their new budget plans.