Policy calls for drivers to go electric by 2045

CUC EV charging station

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government is hoping that by 2045, every new car imported into the Cayman Islands will be an electric vehicle (EV) — part of the proposed new National Energy Policy (NEP), which aims to cut the islands’ greenhouse gas emissions and reduce pollution on the roads. In the long term, all new medium- and heavy-duty vehicles should be running on electricity derived from renewables by 2050. However, the first step is for 30% of all categories of new vehicles to be EVs by 2030.

Sales of electric vehicles currently make up only a small percentage of cars being imported into Cayman annually, which is believed to be around 5,000. CNS has asked various government departments to get a more precise figure, but that data does not appear to be available.

With the new restriction on the importation of vehicles, which must now be no older than eight years, people importing cars in the future may be more tempted to switch to EVs, especially if the government reduces the duty on these to zero.

At a recent town hall meeting, Premier Wayne Panton said the proposed long-term targets would see a 90% reduction in emissions by 2050, which he maintained was possible without pushing up costs. He said he wanted to see the Cayman Islands go from being one of the region’s worst emitters of greenhouse gases to one of the most sustainable.

The new energy policy proposes various measures to raise awareness and promote the use and purchase of EVs, such as implementing duty waivers and including mandatory charging stations in planning applications.

Cayman will also need to develop a regulatory framework around EVs and charging them. James Whittaker, the chairman of the Energy Policy Council, noted one of the most important considerations, which is the impact of tens of thousands of vehicles that will have to be plugged into the grid. “All initiatives to promote electric vehicles should also consider the renewable energy capacity needed to account for the increased electric load,” he said.

The handful of charging stations currently on Grand Cayman are largely powered directly by CUC rather than stand-alone solar-powered units. This means that most of the power used to charge EVs is derived from diesel.

The policy calls for the development of a charging network to begin this year and for government to reduce the duty on all EVs to zero for another five years and increase the duty on non-EVs and inefficient vehicles, as well as develop a scheme to export old combustion cars.

The government is also planning to promote jobs in the EV mechanical sector, as the country begins the two-decade journey to transform the transport sector.