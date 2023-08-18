Policy calls for drivers to go electric by 2045
(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government is hoping that by 2045, every new car imported into the Cayman Islands will be an electric vehicle (EV) — part of the proposed new National Energy Policy (NEP), which aims to cut the islands’ greenhouse gas emissions and reduce pollution on the roads. In the long term, all new medium- and heavy-duty vehicles should be running on electricity derived from renewables by 2050. However, the first step is for 30% of all categories of new vehicles to be EVs by 2030.
Sales of electric vehicles currently make up only a small percentage of cars being imported into Cayman annually, which is believed to be around 5,000. CNS has asked various government departments to get a more precise figure, but that data does not appear to be available.
With the new restriction on the importation of vehicles, which must now be no older than eight years, people importing cars in the future may be more tempted to switch to EVs, especially if the government reduces the duty on these to zero.
At a recent town hall meeting, Premier Wayne Panton said the proposed long-term targets would see a 90% reduction in emissions by 2050, which he maintained was possible without pushing up costs. He said he wanted to see the Cayman Islands go from being one of the region’s worst emitters of greenhouse gases to one of the most sustainable.
The new energy policy proposes various measures to raise awareness and promote the use and purchase of EVs, such as implementing duty waivers and including mandatory charging stations in planning applications.
Cayman will also need to develop a regulatory framework around EVs and charging them. James Whittaker, the chairman of the Energy Policy Council, noted one of the most important considerations, which is the impact of tens of thousands of vehicles that will have to be plugged into the grid. “All initiatives to promote electric vehicles should also consider the renewable energy capacity needed to account for the increased electric load,” he said.
The handful of charging stations currently on Grand Cayman are largely powered directly by CUC rather than stand-alone solar-powered units. This means that most of the power used to charge EVs is derived from diesel.
The policy calls for the development of a charging network to begin this year and for government to reduce the duty on all EVs to zero for another five years and increase the duty on non-EVs and inefficient vehicles, as well as develop a scheme to export old combustion cars.
The government is also planning to promote jobs in the EV mechanical sector, as the country begins the two-decade journey to transform the transport sector.
Category: Energy, Science & Nature
Do we really believe that we will be shutting down all the gas stations by 2045? They are just building a new one on the Easterly Tibbets Highway right now. That was not the owners 20 year investment plan and I’m certain it will still be pumping gas in 2045!
I’m an “old hippy” baby boomer, with deep-rooted sentiments for protecting the “ecology” (we used to call it) / environment.
I and similar thinkers of my generation would have gladly embraced EV technology when our generation could have made a difference, but they were not available. In fact, I’m one of the first to import an electric vehicle to Cayman back in 2012, a 4 passenger vehicle which our authorities labelled as electric motorbike because of its 3-wheel configuration.
Now that EV technology is available to my generation in our twilight years, many of us, unfortunately, will not go out and shed our hydrocarbon burners for EVs.
But at the same time, I for one, would not like to be judged by anyone because I’ve happened to amass and drive gas-guzzling vehicles of my choice, for my remaining time here. I trust I’ll never be “forced” to give them up.
This is a very good thing that will be almost completely undercut if we still import diesel to fuel them.
Can wait to see them hauling marl in an electric dump truck.
Electric cars are failing worldwide and most shipping companies refuse to ship them because of the risk of fires. Oh and how good would a electric car hold up driving through saltwater in a hurricane. Or how do you launch a boat with an electric car?
Electric, wait till CUC start upping the bills again. Gas is the way to go! This island has no reason to switch to Electric Vehicles.
” The handful of charging stations currently on Grand Cayman are largely powered directly by CUC rather than stand-alone solar-powered units. This means that most of the power used to charge EVs is derived from diesel ”
How does the richest monopoly in the Caribbean that can afford solar panels STILL power charging stations with diesel!! Can they just not be good people? Peridot.
Easy to attain. If we stop importing ICE vehicles this year, by 2045 all the ones we have will be crashed and written off anyhow.
If it looks like it might not happen, simply erect a few more light poles.
When ALL MLAs stop driving in the big supersized SUVs then I’ll give up mine.
Not against saving the environment but the double standards are appalling. Premier is driven around in a big gas guzzler.
I wonder how people in Canada and Lahaina trying to escape fires in EVs managed.
Don’t forget we will need to upgrade the electric plug used to charge the EV. I forsee a few fires in our future because of it.
While for big countries switching to all electric vehicles doesn’t really make sense, it’s perfect for a small sunny island like Cayman.
We don’t have to drive far or fast, and there is an abundance of sun for solar charging stations, so it’s perfect for here. Let’s do it!
Cayman is the perfect place for EVs they should bring the date up to 2030 enough time to establish charging stations, spend the next 7 years putting solar panels anywhere and everywhere possible.
Setting this for 2045 is just essentially kicking the can down the road and there are no guarantees that a government in 22 years will even commit to this policy – most policies in Cayman are written, presented to the public and then collect dust and are not acted upon
Why rush to do this when we are behind the rest of the world in so many aspects. Resolve the uncontrolled traffic problem first.
2045 is a much more realistic date than 2030. There are some downsides to these cars that at the moment make them impractical to own for most people. Unless you have a good income, it makes little practical sense to buy these cars today for various reasons:
1: Fire Hazard: There are many reports these cars just randomly catch fire while charging and burning people’s houses down. I will admit it’s rare but with a gas powered car its not something you need to worry about. If you don’t mind having a bomb parked in your garage at night while you sleep then more power to you. There needs to be a switch to solid state Li-Ion batteries that aren’t as volatile.
2. Range: Luckily here in Cayman, range is not a huge concern. Most electric cars will be fine for most people. However, it should be noted that the range the car says rarely translates to real world miles. Accelerating quickly, towing (electric trucks) and using accessories like air conditioning do lower the advertised range substantially.
3. Cost: Electric cars are more expensive to buy than gasoline cars. This is why governments offer subsidies for buyers. Also, people thinking they are a green solution to travel and are saving the polar bears are dreaming. The emissions to build an electric car are twice that of a regular gasoline vehicle. It takes 6 – 8 years of use (or longer) for an electric car to be as green as a gas powered car. “Researchers estimate that for a life cycle of 200,000 km, electric cars improve on gas and diesel engines by around 28% and 19% respectively. At 100,000 km however its relative environmental impact is much larger, and shows an improvement of only 9% and 14%, compared to gas and diesel” Source: https://www.zmescience.com/research/studies/electric-cars-twice-as-harmful-during-manufacturing-9432432/
Repairs: For Tesla specifically, some things that can go wrong with these cars require shipping it off island to fix. Battery issues can also happen where entire battery packs need to be replaced. Even if under warranty, it can take 1 – 2 years or more to get the work done. Electric cars even have extra computer parts that are extremely expensive to replace in the event of even a minor accident. So you could very well have your car down for some time. https://www.forbes.com/sites/jimhenry/2022/07/25/repairing-an-electric-vehicle-could-cost-more-than-gasoline-cars-a-new-kind-of-sticker-shock/?sh=465460465eee
Conclusion: Electric cars are just not there yet. The technology has a long way to go before they become practical in my eyes. This is of course an opinion but an educated one. I have nothing against these cars, they work just fine. Just remember, they aren’t saving the planet, they end up costing owners more money up front and can be more difficult to repair than a gas powered car. I hope one day they do become attractive but until then, I’m not a buyer.
should be doable for cayman due to its size.
but you will need huge roll out for chargin infrastructure
Can we get discounts like hotel builders etc for buying electric? I mean theres a recession on right? Prices sky high already and they want me to just buy a new car too? Epic
rich man country…poor has no ……
I used to be a vroom vroom guy but then I realized all of that is just wasted energy to heat, noise, and exhaust. Electric motors are 3x more efficient at converting energy to physical movement since there’s no exhaust and heat loss from the combustion. Direct torque is fun too.
Switching over to EV felt a bit weird at first, but now you could never get me to drive a gas vehicle daily.. I save way too much on gas, and a full charge at home costs me about 25 cents.
Yes, it’s charging off of CUC’s diesel power grid, but unless you running a 25cc motorized bicycle, there is not on single combustion engine on island that can come close to cost per mile, and my emissions are magnitudes less.
Miss me bout my battery cause your big ass F150 truck ga one too and takes resources to build also. Not to mention all the gas burnt to extract and ship it over here while the sun shoots free energy at our roofs.
Keep hoping you bunch of #$@&*&*^^%%$$ I am also hoping they pay politicians by the hour based on their output. I know you smiled because it’s just hope.
Get back to us and tell us how long your magic carpet ride lasts before you have to replace batteries. The EV revolution is a scam.
Anyone who buys into an EV right now for double the money of conventional vehicle and thinks they’re saving is a fool. Also believing the current battery technology is good for the planet needs to visit where the batteries are made and witness the environmental waste generated first hand.
Maybe if owners were allowed to purchase a solar power system to charge them at home might working towards an offset but that is not happening while CUC holds the dirty diesel power monopoly.
The thumbs down for the above post just shows how many ignorant people are living on this island.