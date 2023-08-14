Police seek witnesses to parking lot fight

(CNS): A man underwent surgery early Sunday morning to treat a serious laceration to his arm that he sustained during a fight outside a bar on Shedden Road in George Town just after midnight. When police officers arrived at the scene, they found the injured man being helped in the parking lot outside the bar and provided medical aid until the EMS arrived and took over.

While officers spoke to witnesses at the scene, the man who had assisted the victim became aggressive towards officers, and he was arrested. However, no one was arrested for injuring the first man, who remains in hospital in stable condition.

Police are investigating the wounding and ask anyone with information about the assault and the identification of the suspect to contact 911 or the George Town CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com