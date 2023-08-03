Police arrest suspected station arsonist

North Side Police Station (from social media)

(CNS): A 55-year-old man from North Side was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of arson over the fire early Monday morning at the district police station. The man is currently in custody as police continue the investigation. The RCIPS has said that although the building’s main structure survived the blaze, the station has been badly damaged.

It has been closed for the time being, and the North Side district officers are now working out of the small station in Gun Bay in East End.

Officers continue to appeal for anyone with information about the fire to contact the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.