POF students plan climate action demo
(CNS): Several local environmental activist groups are inviting everyone to join them next month in a climate demonstration spearheaded by Protect Our Future. The organisers are also urging young people especially to take part in a global letter-writing campaign to government leaders here and around the world, sharing their concerns about climate change and the need to end fossil fuel dependence.
The letters will be presented to the Cayman Islands Government on 15 September, the day of the protest, which will take place outside the Government Administration Building in George Town at 4pm. The activists said this was an opportunity for students to use their voices and join the global cry for a fair and fossil fuel–free future.
The demonstration on Grand Cayman will take place as thousands of other young people around the world come together to demand that governments listen to the need for clean, safe, renewable energy before it’s too late. In the wake of the hottest summer in recorded history and the UN Secretary-General announcing that the planet is entering an era of “global boiling”, this is more necessary than ever before, the organisers said in a press release.
“The continued use and promotion of fossil fuels by corporations and governments both here in Cayman and around the world is causing devastating environmental catastrophe,” said POF Leader Evie Sweetman. “This is so severe, we are watching our terrestrial and marine habitats, not to mention endemic species, deteriorate at an exponential rate, while freak weather events decimate populations and communities. In joining this global demonstration, the youth of Cayman are voicing their support for change and a movement into a new, fossil fuel–free future.”
For information about the letter-writing campaign, visit fightfossilfuels.net and send completed letters to protectourfuturecayman@gmail.com.
keep it up, we don’t have much hope unless you kids stand up to my generation of deniers.
Great. Can we also see what the ‘activists’ solutions are to these problems. Can we also see what results they computed from the available data? Have they listened to both sides of the arguments from opposed climatologists?
CNS: Cornell University: More than 99.9% of studies agree: Humans caused climate change
The Harvard Gazette: Tracing Big Oil’s PR war to delay action on climate change
talk to China and India! They produce 70% of the global emissions and they have no plans to stop anytime soon. Disrupting Cayman who doesn’t produce a fraction (the smallest possible) of the worlds emissions is silly and will only lead to more non-sense on this already comical island. Cayman should start by preserving its environment from constant over development, but oh wait, that would mean we would have to stop importing expats and 14,000 jamaicans and others would have to find another construction boom elsewhere. Cant have that now can we, so lets pretend like our emissions are a serious problem.
it is not fossil fuels but plastic that would decide our future. Research how microplastics affect climate change. It is in the air, in all bodies of water, in umbilical cords and breast milk.
Did these kids contact The Ocean Cleanup Inc? Perhaps they should invite Boyan Slat, 27, CEO of The Ocean Cleanup. Younger generations would definitely relate to this young man. If every kid, teenager and young adult would meet this remarkable man, listen to him. learn about his project, things might start moving in the right direction.
Otherwise Cayman kids will continue focusing on fossil fuels and meat.
I am not aware of a single entrepreneur especially that young whose dream is to eliminate pacific garbage vortex, among other projects.
He is the modern day true HERO.
Fossil fuels dependence isn’t even 50% of the GHGE contributions. We are heading for disaster without major consumer behavior changes in regards to acceptance of post-WW2 meat and dairy diets. A lot easier to fill our carts better than energy transition.
The biggest misinformation of our time, second to COVID, that has no purpose but to introduce and implement new taxes. in the 60s they scared the world about running out of oil, 70s they said we’ll have an ice age by the 1980, which then they said we will all die of acid rain. The Ozon layer was the biggest scare (what happened to that AL Gore?) in the 2000 the “scientist” absolutely agreed that the ice caps will be all milted by 2010. can we stop fueling these lies and just simply be sensible about our waste? can we simply contain our garbage and stop shoving our plastic water/juice bottles in the bushes, in the tree trunks and next to the garbage bin? why not stop using “convenience” as an excuse for using styrofoam? and most importantly, can we all take care of the trees, the earth lungs!!!
cayman islands…the place that can’t afford a glass crusher.
welcome to wonderland
I will be off island so can’t attend to support … but I DO hope that many people of all ages will show up to let their views be acknowledged.