POF students plan climate action demo

Protect Our Future 2021 campaign

(CNS): Several local environmental activist groups are inviting everyone to join them next month in a climate demonstration spearheaded by Protect Our Future. The organisers are also urging young people especially to take part in a global letter-writing campaign to government leaders here and around the world, sharing their concerns about climate change and the need to end fossil fuel dependence.

The letters will be presented to the Cayman Islands Government on 15 September, the day of the protest, which will take place outside the Government Administration Building in George Town at 4pm. The activists said this was an opportunity for students to use their voices and join the global cry for a fair and fossil fuel–free future.

The demonstration on Grand Cayman will take place as thousands of other young people around the world come together to demand that governments listen to the need for clean, safe, renewable energy before it’s too late. In the wake of the hottest summer in recorded history and the UN Secretary-General announcing that the planet is entering an era of “global boiling”, this is more necessary than ever before, the organisers said in a press release.

“The continued use and promotion of fossil fuels by corporations and governments both here in Cayman and around the world is causing devastating environmental catastrophe,” said POF Leader Evie Sweetman. “This is so severe, we are watching our terrestrial and marine habitats, not to mention endemic species, deteriorate at an exponential rate, while freak weather events decimate populations and communities. In joining this global demonstration, the youth of Cayman are voicing their support for change and a movement into a new, fossil fuel–free future.”