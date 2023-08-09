People invited to energy policy online town hall

(CNS): The Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency and the Energy Policy Council are hosting a digital town hall meeting on Wednesday as part of the public consultation for the draft updated National Energy Policy 2023-2050. People with questions on the new policy will be able to submit them in advance or during the forum through social media or by emailing energy@gov.ky.

The online talking shop start at 11am and will be streaming on CIGTV, YouTube and Facebook. People will also be able to listen live on Radio Cayman. The forum will include presentations on the draft updated National Energy Policy and a panel discussion featuring representatives from the ministry, the council, OfReg and CUC.

The policy was published last month and has set an ambitious target of 100% renewable energy generation for Cayman by 2050. However, the problems that have prevented the country from achieving anything close to the targets in the current policy, adopted some six years ago, have still not been addressed and could see this revised policy facing the same systemic hurdles in relation to OfReg and the licensing arrangements with CUC on Grand Cayman.