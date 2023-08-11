Passenger mixing causes security alert at airport
(CNS): Officials had to handle a security problem at Owen Roberts International Airport on Thursday when passengers on a flight bound for Jamaica but diverted to Cayman mixed with other outgoing passengers in the departure hall. The Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA) said the airline was diverted to Grand Cayman after the runway in Montego Bay was temporarily closed.
According to the Jamaican media, the runway at Sangster International Airport was closed due to an equipment problem that occurred during extension work that had been carried out overnight. This led to several flights being cancelled, delayed or diverted.
One of the airlines destined for Montego Bay carrying some 176 passengers was diverted to Grand Cayman. CIAA officials said that all diversion procedures were followed by airport, airline and CBC officials, and the passengers were directed to a holding area inside the departure hall at ORIA to await further instructions on continuing their journey.
During what was expected to be about a three and half hour wait, some of the diverted passengers ventured out of the designated holding area and mixed with other outgoing passengers. In an “abundance of caution and to maintain regulatory requirements”, the CIAA required all passengers and staff inside the departure hall to exit and be rescreened at the security checkpoint to ensure the integrity of the airport’s security protocols.
“The safety and security of our passengers is our top priority. Upon the detection of the incident, our trained security personnel acted swiftly to contain the situation and initiate the necessary security procedures,” CIAA officials said in a release.
“The incident, which affected four airlines, was quickly resolved with an average departure delay of 40 minutes. We are conducting a thorough investigation to understand the circumstances that led to this occurrence and collaborating closely with airport partners and CBC officials,” the CIAA added.
The rescreening process was said to have caused inconvenience to passengers, and the airport has apologised to travellers for the disruption. But officials said the measures were vital to maintain the highest level of safety for everyone travelling through the airport.
“The CIAA remains committed to upholding the highest standards of security and safety at Owen Roberts International Airport and will continue to work diligently, along with airport partners, to prevent such incidents in the future,” they said, adding that they appreciate the cooperation and understanding of passengers.
The mixing of passengers comes just a few months after the tourism ministry unveiled the plans for the next phase of the airport redevelopment and the outline business case. This second phase focuses on a new general aviation terminal for private jets, an extension of the runway and safety upgrades to air traffic control, but it does not address the problem of passenger mixing.
According to the OBC, the single-storey terminal building at ORIA has presented security concerns because it enables incoming and outgoing passengers to mix. Sorting out the congestion and clearly separating passengers was listed as a priority in the OBC but did not made it into the next phase of the re-development project.
they are most stupid people as they never went on landslide! they already cleared before boarding! wtf!
Why were they let off the plane in the first place? If this happened at a US airport they’d have been kept on board for up to 7 hours with no AC, food or water.
Mistakes happen. Nobody was injured just inconvenienced for less than an hour.
People appear quick to tar and feather others and constantly whine like hungry dogs.
Enough.
“CIAA officials said that all diversion procedures were followed by airport, airline and CBC officials, and the passengers were directed to a holding area inside the departure hall at ORIA”
I guess they need to add to their procedures list: don’t let passengers mix.
So the passengers on the flight – who had already been cleared before boarding their flight, and who couldn’t possibly have envisaged being diverted to Cayman – mixed with the passengers who had already been cleared byOwen Roberts. No one went landside. and that was deemed such a risk that every single person had to be recleared?
airline security is one big expensive joke…
Exactly, I’ve just flown from Heathrow and was mixing with outgoing passenger going all over the world in the departure lounge ! I don’t see the problem.
Trained security personnel- so well trained they allowed the passengers to mix in the first place lol.
Have you seen the hidden departure room for the Sister Islands? Despite being fitted with chairs and a separate exit door, passengers are not allowed into the room until the flight is called for boarding. So you get to walk through it and look at the empty seats. Go figure.
Only in Cayman could using minimum wage imported labour to maintain airport security be considered viable and appropriate. These workers operate in shifts, shuttling between the block factory, the water business and the airport. Of course, it’s not the fault of the workers. The Government boards and business owners responsible are Caymanian.
world class
I must be missing something – the diverted AA plane comes from the USA, where screening is far greater than here, and the passengers deplane and go into the area where passengers leaving Cayman had already completed ‘screening’, but we made them all re-screen.
Why? Everyone had been screened, regardless of the mixing.
reminds me of some of the nonsense covid regulations….
Glad we could be of service 😉
Who screwed up??
Airline staff? Airport Security? Stupid passengers? Let’s hear who!!
How hard is it for “trained security” to keep watch over a group of passengers in a separated area?
The bumbling CIAA strikes again!
You don’t have the full picture CBC decides who can legally enter into the Cayman Islands and is responsible for directing those movements.
CIAA own the facilities. However, passengers cannot arrive or move without clear instructions and approvals for entering the Cayman Islands which is the primary function of CBC at all ports of entry in the Cayman Islands. I was there and the situation was sorted in about forty five minutes but was uncomfortable and confusing. Communication between CBC and CIAA must be clearer. CBC officers were smug and rude which made the situation far worse than it needed to be. I reached my destination late but that is how things happen when traveling.
“CBC smug and rude”. Good lord! What a surprise….not.
Who will be held accountable? Oh, wait..
Not Kenny or Rosa as they are busy sucking up to the rich folks!
Obviously our world class Civil Service.
Wait, won’t the new Rosa and Kenny rich people terminal handle issues like this? For all the millions they want to piss away it should certainly help with issues like this.
another glorious day for the civil service….
#worldclasscluster
“Sorting out the congestion and clearly separating passengers was listed as a priority in the OBC but did not made it into the next phase of the re-development project.”
Of course it wasn’t, but a luxury private terminal was.
Tail wagging the dog.
That is because all the government and civil servants will be going thru the luxury terminal as the general terminal is for all the common folks.
Banana republic airport circus
Yet the best day of your life was when you got your passport stamped in that very same airport.
I didn’t think we had exit stamps.