Opposition blames premier for dump deal delays

ReGen work on the landfill in December 2021

(CNS): The PPM is blaming the government for the continued delays and increasing costs associated with the long-awaited and troubled deal with Dart for the proposed waste-management project, ReGen. Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart has criticised Premier Wayne Panton’s handling of the situation left by the Progressive administration, in which McTaggart served as finance minister.

Last week, the premier announced that the July deadline on the financial aspects of the controversial agreement, signed by the PPM leadership just weeks before the 2021 election, had been postponed until September. But despite its role in creating the problems that the PACT government is dealing with, the opposition is casting blame on Panton, who has consistently stated that the agreement signed by the Progressives was badly flawed.

He has noted a catalogue of problems with the proposed deal and said it did not present value for money, a sentiment supported by the auditor general’s early reviews of the project. But in May, Panton claimed the talks were at a critical stage and on the brink of an agreement and said the next deadline had been pushed to July, a date that has now come and gone.

The PPM team is not only blaming the premier for the delays and spiralling costs in relation to the preliminary deal signed in March 2021 but also blaming the current government for the dwindling operational space at the landfill in George Town.

However, it was the PPM that allowed Dart to begin capping the dump (aka “Mount Trashmore”) well before any deal was signed by the developer, whose flagship property, Camana Bay, is immediately adjacent to the dump. The desire to cover up the unsightly and growing garbage pile is believed to be the main motivation for bidding on the project.

But the process toward a final deal has proved to be complex and challenging, not least because of the former administration’s rush right before the elections to show some form of progress on what has been an urgent problem for years.

Nevertheless, the opposition is now calling on Panton to come clean with the public and account for every dollar of the increased costs and risks that it says have resulted from the contract delays rather than any alleged inadequacies with the deal they signed.

The proposed project was always expected to be costly. Since the get-go, it has been surrounded by controversy, from the original tender requests and failed bidding process all the way through to the continuing arguments over the cost, which is now estimated at somewhere in the region of $1.5 billion.

The PPM claims that this is more than double the expected costs when the former administration signed the preliminary deal on the eve of the election. However, that agreement is said to be littered with critical gaps regarding costs and financing for significant parts of the future dump operations.

Nevertheless, the Progressives stated that the extra cost is due to the PACT government’s inattention to the project and the reopening of what they claim were previously closed issues. “The original deadline for the financial close of the contract was in September 2021,” the opposition said. “The PACT government’s failure to reach financial close by September 2021 meant that the Project Agreement terms had to be renegotiated, including the price that had previously been agreed.”

The PPM has claimed the cost of the new facilities at the time they signed the preliminary contract was fixed at $205 million. The financing cost for that was supposedly bundled in with the operating expenses so that the government would pay an average of $163 per tonne over the 25-year life of the project.

“The expected total cost of the contract in cash terms at the point the 2021 Project Agreement was signed was just under $670m,” the opposition leader said in a release. “Had the premier done his job, pushed hard for the negotiations to be completed and got the project over the line on time, $670m would have been the cost to the country. Because he failed to do so, all the project costs were up for renegotiation, allowing everyone in the supply chain to revise their prices.”

McTaggart said that no excuses by the premier would hide the reason behind what he said was a dramatic increase in cost which he claimed was the renegotiation of previously agreed contract items. “The time is coming when the premier can no longer dodge questions,” McTaggart said. “He must come clean to the country and explain why the cost of this project has spiralled.”

Despite the PPM’s role in the continuing problems, McTaggart said the premier should acknowledge that the government’s delays have increased the risk of environmental damage because the current operational landfill will probably run out of space before the ReGen waste-to-energy facility is built.

It remains to be seen who is responsible for the remaining problems with the project and whether or not this ends up being a bad deal for the public. However, it is understood that the Office of the Auditor General has already raised various concerns about the deal signed by the previous administration and the problems it created for the incoming government.

The decision to allow Dart to begin capping such a significant part of the landfill before a deal was signed has also created a number of problems for the government’s negotiating team, according to those close to the situation.

Meanwhile, following the opposition’s attack on the current government and their refusal to accept responsibility for the consequences of their decisions, CNS has contacted the premier’s office seeking comment on the broader situation, and we are awaiting a response.

It is now 2,125 days since Dart was selected as the preferred bidder on the project in what was the last of a number of bidding processes that had either been up-ended as a result of political pressure or had failed to attract qualified and appropriate bidders.