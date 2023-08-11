New members join NCC while CPA reappointed

Stuart Mailer (photo courtesy of the National Trust)

(CNS): The two groups of people with the power to shape the protection of the Cayman Islands’ natural resources over the remainder of this current administration were appointed by Cabinet last week. Ian Pairaudeau has been reappointed as chairperson of the Central Planning Authority (CPA) and Stuart Mailer, the former environmental programmes manager at the National Trust for the Cayman Islands, has been appointed as the chairperson of the National Conservation Council (NCC).

The NCC has not sat for several months because the term for all the members expired on 28 February this year. That was followed by the tragic death of the former chairperson, McFarlane Connolly last month.

Joining Mailer on the council are existing members Lisa Hurlston-McKenzie, Patricia Bradley, Pierre Foster, Frank Roulstone, Capt. Harrison Bothwell, National Trust Director Frank Roulstone and new members Ian Kirkham, Lucille Seymour and Stephen Broadbelt, as well as ex officio members from the environment, agriculture and planning departments. See details here.

With the exception of Windell Scott, who was charged last year over an alleged assault on three women at the beach, all members of the CPA have been reappointed. This includes Gillard McLaughlin, who has been accused of failing to pay pension contributions for the workers at his construction company.

There is continued public concern over the makeup of the CPA, as most members are connected to the construction and development sector, which some believe is contributing to Cayman’s uncontrolled development. Despite the PACT Government’s stated policy of sustainability, the board has approved projects that are clearly unsustainable and has also challenged the NCC’s rare directions where the environment is threatened by planning applications.

The Cayman Islands Court of Appeal has still not delivered its decision over the Boggy Sand case, in which the CPA ignored an NCC directive and granted planning permission for a developer to redevelop a structure virtually in the sea. Having lost a judicial review in the first CIG versus CIG courtroom battle, the CPA appealed that decision, as it appears that Premier Wayne Panton and Planning Minister Jay Ebanks are unable to solve the problem at the Cabinet level.

Alongside Pairaudeau, Handel Whittaker remains as deputy chairperson of the CPA, and Joshua Bernard, Gillard McLaughlin, Charles Russell Jr, Peterkin Berry, Peter Campbell, Kenneth Ebanks, Danette McLaughlin, Shakina Bush, Christine Maltman, Celecia Bancroft and Ashton Bodden have been reappointed as members. The director of the panning department or his nominee is the executive secretary. See details here.