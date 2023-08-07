Man due in court charged with police station fire

| 07/08/2023
North Side Police Station, Cayman News Service
North Side Police Station (from social media)

(CNS): A 55-year-old man from North Side who was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the fire at the district police station last Monday, 31 July, has been charged with arson and is due in court today (Monday). Police said the fire, which badly damaged the building, was deliberately set. Since the blaze, officers working the North Side beat have been based at the East End station.

