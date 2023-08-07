Man arrested in unsolved 2016 murder case

Murder scene at Seven Mile Shops

(CNS): A 28-year-old man from West Bay was arrested last week in relation to the murder of Justin Manderson (24), who was gunned down in October 2016 at the Seven Mile Shops plaza off the West Bay Road. He was arrested on suspicion of accessory after the fact of murder and has since been released on bail. The RCIPS said the man had been arrested because he is believed to have misled the police throughout the course of the investigation.

Although two men were arrested shortly after Manderson was shot, no one has ever been charged with his killing. However, the inquiry has been open and active for the past seven years, the RCIPS said in a release Monday.

Manderson had been released from prison in July 2015 — just over a year before he was shot and killed — after charges against him were dropped for the murder of Victor Yates (22) at Super C’s restaurant in West Bay in the early morning hours of 3 January 2015. Manderson had been due to stand trial that summer, but because the witnesses against him all refused to testify, the crown was left with insufficient evidence to sustain a prosecution.

Detectives continue to encourage anyone with information in relation to this matter to call the Major Incident Room at 649-2930. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the website.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously via Cayman Crime Stoppers, which offers rewards of up to $50,000 for tips that lead to the arrest and charge for gun-related crimes.