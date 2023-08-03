Local heat records broken as the mercury rises

Source: Cayman Islands National Weather Service

(CNS): Despite being the land of soft, fresh breezes, the Cayman Islands did not escape the global heatwave last month. According to the National Weather Service, 21 July recorded a new high temperature for the islands of 95.5°F (35.3°C) on Grand Cayman. But on 13 out of the month’s 31 days, the mercury climbed passed the climatological maximum temperatures recorded for those days in past years. While July is likely to be Cayman’s hottest month on record to date, the heat we are all enduring is not over yet.

According to the Caribbean Institute for Meteorological and Hydrology, the Cayman Islands has a greater than 70% chance of seeing above-average maximum temperatures this month and next, with a good chance that the new temperature record will be broken again. The Climatological Maximum Temperature Range is projected at 31.9-32.3°C (89.4-90.1°F), but those figures are likely to be exceeded.

While CUC shareholders can look forward to healthy dividends before the year is out, for the average family, the cost of keeping cool in this weather, on top of the uphill battle against inflation, is proving extremely difficult. But scientists are warning that the heatwaves this summer are a sign of things to come.

“The extreme weather — an increasingly frequent occurrence in our warming climate — is having a major impact on human health, ecosystems, economies, agriculture, energy and water supplies,” said WMO Secretary-General Prof Petteri Taalas. “We have to step up efforts to help society adapt to what is unfortunately becoming the new normal.”