Land squatters’ rights under threat

(CNS): The public is being asked to comment on a draft discussion paper drawn up by the Law Reform Commission on what could prove to be a controversial topic. The legal experts are looking at the potential abolition of “squatters’ rights” and the adverse possession law. The law impacts easement and access rights on land boundaries and even access to the beach.

In the discussion paper, the commissioners said the process that allows someone to obtain title to land belonging to another person by continuously occupying it in a way that is inconsistent with the rights of the owner contradicts modern concepts of property rights.

The idea of “squatter’s rights”, however, which the commissioners said was a “somewhat emotive term with negative connotations”, was not only about “an aggressive incursion tantamount to land theft” but is usually more nuanced, involving encroachments relating to inadvertent mistakes over boundaries.

“As such, any reform of the law relating to adverse possession must be undertaken with care to ensure that there are no unintended consequences that would unfairly disadvantage a person with a deserving claim,” the commissioners wrote in the paper.

They explained that the most straightforward justification for the doctrine of adverse possession is relevant only to unregistered land, but there is no unregistered land here. When it comes to registered land, it may appear obvious that people with no title cannot just occupy it. The integrity of a land register system can only be maintained if owners can rely on the registration to safeguard their ownership.

However, the commissioners explained some scenarios where it could still be justified.

“It can be argued that the doctrine of adverse possession stands in direct conflict with the fundamental principle of indefeasibility of title that underpins the modern system of registration-based land ownership. But there are still justifications for adverse possession where land becomes unmarketable where ownership no longer reflects the reality of the possession and the land should not be ‘wasted’.

“It is generally accepted that it is in the public interest to encourage the upkeep, improvement and development of land rather than allowing it to be left neglected and unused,” the LRC stated.

That situation could now be called into question, given the pressing environmental need for re-wilding. The idea that land can be neglected may prove a positive one in future in order to allow the return of the country’s natural resources. At this point, however, most of the more common adverse possession cases in the Cayman Islands have related to mistakes and misunderstandings.

“A squatter may have taken possession of land under a reasonable but mistaken belief that he or she is the true owner. This most commonly occurs if the squatter owns neighbouring land,” the LRC wrote. “Relying on this mistaken belief, the squatter may have made improvements to the land or otherwise incurred expenditure.”

In such circumstances, it would be unreasonable or even unjust to take the land away from those who have used the land for years, especially where access rights are concerned.

Bus as land values increase and vacant land becomes increasingly scarce, the number of cases could grow. The commissioners said it was reasonable to predict an increase in applications, and there is a global trend towards reform on how this should be handled, which in some cases meant abolition of the doctrine.

“There is a fundamental conflict between the concept of indefeasibility of title and adverse possession, and its retention in its current form compromises the primacy of the Land Register as the foundation of our system of title by registration,” the LRC said. “The existing system attempts to shoehorn a historical doctrine based on a system of ownership by possession into a modern system of title by registration,” the commissioners added as they urged the public to weigh in on the debate.

The discussion paper questions whether the doctrine should be abolished or retained in a modified form. It outlines the history and the existing law, assesses the justification and examines the law and recent reforms in other common law jurisdictions.

See the discussion paper in the CNS Library.

A hard copy can be collected from the Offices of the Law Reform Commission.

Submissions should be made to the Director of the Law Reform Commission by 27 October

